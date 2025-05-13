Game Preview: Round 4 - Game 3 at Spokane Chiefs

May 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Spokane 2 (Jan 24 2025)

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Tigers Spokane Chiefs

47-17-3-1

Central Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

45-20-1-2

U.S. Division - 2nd

Western Conference - 3rd

Home - 23-9-1-1 - 6th

Away - 22-11-0-1 - 4th

Round 4 Schedule - Series Tied 1-1

Game 1 - Spokane 1 @ Medicine Hat 4

Game 2 - Spokane 6 @ Medicine Hat 2

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Spokane - Tuesday, May 13 (7:00 PM PST)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Spokane - Wednesday, May 14 (7:00 PM PST)

Game 5 - Medicine Hat @ Spokane - Friday, May 16 (7:00 PM PST)*

Game 6 - Spokane @ Medicine Hat - Sunday, May 18 (7:00 PM PST)*

Game 7 - Spokane @ Medicine Hat - Monday, May 19 (7:00 PM PST)*

*If necessary.

Previous Game:The Tigers fell to the Spokane Chiefs 6-2 in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series. Cayden Lindstrom and Bryce Pickford were the goal scorers for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin got the call in net for Medicine Hat. He made 19 saves on 25 shots.

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (14) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (11)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (29) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.889)

Points - Gavin McKenna (37) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.60)

PIMs - Mathew Ward (26) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+20)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 19 - 54 - 35.2%

Penalty Kill: 38 - 48 - 79.2%

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 37 (3rd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 26 (8th)

Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 14 (Tied 2nd)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 9 (Tied 9th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 29 (Tied 1st)

Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 3 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Goals Liam Ruck - 3 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 10 (2nd)

Power Play Assists Tanner Molendyk - 7 (Tied 6th)

Power Play Assists Bryce Pickford - 7 (Tied 6th)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 2 (Tied 1st)

Short Handed Goals Mathew Ward - 2 (Tied 1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 4th)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 4 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Mathew Ward - 2 (Tied 3rd)

First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (Tied 1st)

First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (Tied 3rd)

Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 4th)

Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 4th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 1 (Tied 10th)

Insurance Goals Ethan Neutens - 1 (Tied 10th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 1 (Tied 10th)

Insurance Goals Veeti Vaisanen - 1 (Tied 10th)

Insurance Goals Misha Volotovskii - 1 (Tied 10th)

Penalty Minutes Mathew Ward - 26 (2nd)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 20 (Tied 6th)

Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 18 (Tied 9th)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +20 (2nd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +16 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +13 (Tied 8th)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +12 (10th)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 11 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.60 (4th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 1st)

Roaring Runs (Playoffs):

Player Name Streak

Tanner Molendyk 10 Game Point Streak - 16 Points

Bryce Pickford 6 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Hunter St. Martin 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)

Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Lethbridge 7-2 Win @ Spokane - Tues. May 13 7:00 PM (PST)

@ Lethbridge 7-6 Win @ Spokane - Wed. May 14 7:00 PM (PST)

@ Lethbridge 5-3 Win @ Spokane - Fri. May 16* 7:00 PM (PST)

Vs Spokane 4-1 Win Vs Spokane - Sun. May 18* 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Spokane 6-2 Loss Vs Spokane - Mon. May 19* 7:00 PM (MST)

* If necessary







Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.