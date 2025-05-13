Americans sign 2007-born defenseman Dylan LeBret to Scholarship and Development Agreement

May 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2007-born defenseman Dylan LeBret to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. Tri-City acquired LeBret's playing rights from the Regina Pats on January 2.

LeBret, from Mead, Washington, has spent the last three seasons playing at Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School in Faribault, Minnesota. In 2024-25 with their U18 Prep team, LeBret recorded 37 points (3-34-37) in 58 games.

"Dylan is a skilled two-way defenseman who is an excellent skater," said Tory. "He has a very good hockey IQ and puck handling skills. Dylan also has a scholarship to the University of Maine, and we would like to thank them for their cooperation with his development. We look forward to Dylan and his family joining the Americans."

LeBret was originally drafted with the third overall pick in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft by Regina.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.