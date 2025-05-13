Chiefs Return Home to Host Tigers in Game 3 of WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to carry their momentum from a big 6-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien back home with them as they host Game 3 Tuesday night.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

