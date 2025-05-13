Chiefs Return Home to Host Tigers in Game 3 of WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien
May 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to carry their momentum from a big 6-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien back home with them as they host Game 3 Tuesday night.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2025
- Silvertips Sign Forward Hunter Rudolph to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Everett Silvertips
- Game Preview: Round 4 - Game 3 at Spokane Chiefs - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Return Home to Host Tigers in Game 3 of WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - Spokane Chiefs
- Americans sign 2007-born defenseman Dylan LeBret to Scholarship and Development Agreement - Tri-City Americans
- Jake Gustafson Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Return Home to Host Tigers in Game 3 of WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien
- Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week
- Chiefs Forward Preston Wins Back-To-Back WHL Rookie of the Week Awards
- First Period Eruption Powers Spokane Past Medicine Hat, WHL Championship Series Tied at 1-1
- Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 2 of WHL Championship Sunday