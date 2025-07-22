Spokane Chiefs Team up with Pizza Factory to Give Back

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Each year, the Spokane Chiefs and Pizza Factory partner to support our local heroes through the annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. The Chiefs wear custom military-themed jerseys for the game, which are then auctioned off to fans. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project, as they honor services members from the Pacific Northwest who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Banners depicting these fallen heroes were displayed throughout the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena during the game, the team recognized several Veterans in a special pre-game ceremony, and numerous local veteran and military groups were invited to host informational booths on the concourse to engage with Chiefs fans throughout the event.

Thanks to Pizza Factory, $7,000 was donated to the WAFHP following the January 17 game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, continuing a long legacy of supporting military families in the Greater Spokane community.







