Sam Spehar Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hawks

May 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of Sam Spehar to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said, "Sam's experience with the national team program and also in the USHL last year will help his transition into Portland next season. We are excited to have him as part of our group."

Spehar is a prospect eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and a few independent scouting services have penned him as a middle-round selection at this summer's festivities.

Portland acquired Spehar's rights in a trade with the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, May 9.

The Hitmen originally selected him 30th overall in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, after scoring seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Chaska High School in Minnesota.

He then spent the next two years with the Sioux Falls Power organization, where he registered 71 goals and 75 assists in 93 games.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound forward has represented his country internationally on two occasions. In 2023, he put on the USA Hockey sweater in the Five Nations Tournament, where he helped his team to a second-place finish with four goals and three assists in four games. Then, last year, he traveled with Team USA to Edmonton, Alberta, for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he totaled three goals and an assist in five games.

Greg Sampson, Assistant to the General Manager and Director of U.S. Scouting, said, "Sam is a highly competitive and intelligent 200-foot forward, equally capable at center or on the wing. He can make teams pay with his combination of sense and skill; creating chances on the forecheck and with his quickness on counterattacks. He has great leadership qualities, and we are thrilled to add him to our group."

Spehar most recently played with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL during 2024-25 and scored 14 goals and 18 assists in 52 games as a 17-year-old.

Sam's younger brother Finn signed with Portland on April 23.

Jeff Pilacinski, Minnesota Scout, said, "We began tracking Sam closely during his WHL Draft year and built a strong relationship with him and his family at that time. Sam is a coach's dream - he's a high-character individual, a leader you can rely on in all situations. He's intelligent and crafty - Winterhawks fans will love his game."

He joins current Winterhawks Kyle McDonough, Ryan Miller, David Hoy, and Lochlan Tetarenko as signed 2007-born forwards.

Spehar is committed to playing NCAA hockey at the University of Denver following his junior career.







