Tigers Shut out Spokane to Take Series Lead

May 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The series shifted to Spokane for Game 3 on Tuesday night. The Chiefs took Game 2 in Medicine Hat to even up the series before heading home.

The Tigers opened the scoring for the third straight game. Just past the midway point of the period, Oasiz Wiesblatt grabbed the puck down low and spun off the defender. He found Cayden Lindstrom just off the left faceoff dot with a pass that he one-timed in for his second of the series.

Medicine Hat outshot the Chiefs 15 to 5 in the opening frame. This pressure would pay off again before the end of the period. Lindstrom stripped the puck from a defender in the Tigers zone and carried it up into the offensive zone. He put a backhand shot on net and the rebound came out to Hunter St. Martin who was able to fire it into the net for his fifth of the playoffs.

The Tigers continued to pour it on in the second period. They made it a 3-0 game just 1:33 into the middle frame. Veeti Vaisanen carried the puck into the zone and got a shot off that was blocked. He grabbed the rebound, skated behind the net and attempted the wrap around. The puck came out in front of the net and Kadon McCann was able to tap it in for his second of the postseason.

Medicine Hat would add one more late in the second to take a commanding four-goal lead into the second intermission. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll grabbed the rebound off a point shot but his attempt missed wide and bounced off the back boards. The puck went to Marcus Pacheco down low and he immediately moved it to Liam Ruck right in front of the net. Ruck one-timed the pass in along the ice for his fifth of the playoffs.

The Chiefs outshot the Tigers in the third period but the Tigers would strike early again. St. Martin won a faceoff back to Andrew Bashaw and we skated to the right wall and then cut hard towards the net. As he got in front of the net, he let a wrister go that beat the goalie top corner on the short side. Basha's second of the series put the Tigers up five goals with nearly a full period remaining.

The Tigers added one more midway through the third while on the power play. Tanner Molendyk kept the puck in the offensive zone and passed it down to Wiesblatt. He saucered a pass cross ice to Bryce Pickford. He let a wrister go from the right faceoff dot that found the top right corner. The goal was Pickford's 10th goal of the playoffs and increased his goal streak to six games.

The Tigers played solid defense for the remainder of the third period as the game got chippy. They held on to shutout the Chiefs 6-0 in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the WHL Championship Series.

Harrison Meneghin had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He stopped all 28 shots he faced for his third shutout and 12th win of the playoffs. Dawson Cowan got the start in net for the Chiefs. He allowed four goals against on 32 shots in the first two periods of play. Carter Esler came on in relief for the third and allowed two goals against on 13 shots.







