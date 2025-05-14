Medicine Hat Tigers Win Game 3 of 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien

For a third straight game, the Eastern Conference Champions lit the lamp first, with Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt twisting and turning to escape his check behind the Chiefs' net and firing a centering pass to Cayden Lindstrom for his second consecutive game-opening goal.

Lindstrom, a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect, helped double the lead late in the frame as he whipped the puck off the pads of netminder Dawson Cowan to create a long rebound for Florida Panthers prospect Hunter St. Martin.

St. Martin nearly made it 3-0 with just over a minute to play as he stole a puck from a Chiefs defender and muscled his way to the Spokane net for a backhanded chance on Cowan as the Tigers outshot their opponents 15-5 in the opening frame.

Medicine Hat extended the lead for real just 93 seconds into the second period as Utah Hockey Club prospect Veeti Vaisenen threaded his way over the blue line and around the Chiefs' net for a wraparound attempt, with towering centreman Kadon McCann shovelling home a loose puck for his second career playoff goal.

Two-time WHL Rookie of the Week Liam Ruck inched the game towards blowout territory as he one-timed a Marcus Pacheco feed into a yawning cage.

Rookie netminder Carter Esler came in to relieve Cowan at the beginning of the third period as Lauer began to look ahead to Game 4.

Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha kept the gas pedal down in the home stretch as he collected a pass from St. Martin and cut in from the right faceoff dot to rip the puck high on Esler to make it a 5-0 game.

2025 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Bryce Pickford continued his stupendous goal-scoring streak to a sixth game as he snapped the puck top shelf to cap off the scoring for the evening.

Pickford leads all blueliners in playoff scoring with 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 16 games.

Medicine Hat outshot Spokane 45-28 in the win.

Tigers star forward Gavin McKenna was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury.

Neither team has much time to dwell on Tuesday's result, with Game 4 set for Wednesday, May 14, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

