RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night Raises over $415,000 in Support of Children's Miracle Network

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that over $415,000 has been raised in support of Children's Miracle Network through three seasons of the RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night campaign.

From November through March, RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network brought to WHL arenas the fun, irreverent energy, and characters of some of Nickelodeon's most popular franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment).

Through the auctioning of special theme jerseys and other fundraising initiatives tied to the campaign, WHL Clubs collectively raised $118,028 during 2024-25, bringing the three-season total to $417,922 in support of Children's Miracle Network.

"RE/MAX has supported Children's Miracle Network for decades, showcasing its commitment to making a difference through initiatives like the Western Hockey League partnership," said Don Kottick, President of RE/MAX Canada. "We're proud of the success of the RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network campaign having united communities and raised over $415,000 to date for children's hospital foundations through the event. We're thrilled to be a part of this impactful initiative that champions the wellbeing of children and families."

"For three seasons, RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network has captured the spirit of fans across the WHL," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Most importantly, this unique program brought to life by the WHL's longstanding sponsor, RE/MAX, has contributed valuable financial support to children's hospital foundations throughout Western Canada, ensuring the WHL continues to give back to the communities in which we play."

All 16 of the WHL's Canadian markets celebrated a Nickelodeon theme night in 2024-25, complete with special theme jerseys, branded creative, video content, music, and in-game activations. Funds raised through Children's Miracle Network programs go directly to children's hospital foundations. Powered by donor support, Canada's children's hospitals are providing the best care to children and their families through groundbreaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations, and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families.

RE/MAX has partnered with Children's Miracle Network for over 30 years.







