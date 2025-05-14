Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Tigers Wednesday Night

May 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce back Wednesday night against the Medicine Hat Tigers after a tough 6-0 loss in Game 3 Tuesday. The Tigers currently lead the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, 2-1.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.