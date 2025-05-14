Chiefs Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 vs Tigers Wednesday Night
May 14, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to bounce back Wednesday night against the Medicine Hat Tigers after a tough 6-0 loss in Game 3 Tuesday. The Tigers currently lead the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, 2-1.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
