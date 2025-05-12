Harrison Meneghin Named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week
May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, AB. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
This is the sixth time this season that Meneghin has earned the weekly award, in addition to WHL Goaltender of the Month wins in January and March.
The 20-year-old went 1-1-0-0 with a 3.50 goals-against average, a .887 save percentage and 55 saves to open the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.
Meneghin was named WHL Top Performer for Game 1 as the Tigers clawed out a 4-1 win against the Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs on home ice. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound netminder stopped 36 of 37 shots for a .972 save percentage in his busiest night of the postseason. He held Spokane to one goal on four powerplay chances and made several highlight-reel stops, including a point-blank save on Sam Oremba after a Tigers turnover in their own zone. He was named second star of the night. Spokane stormed back for a 6-2 win in Game 2, though Meneghin still stopped 19 of 26 shots in his first loss of the postseason.
The South Surrey, B.C. product is 11-1-0-0 in the playoffs with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and two shutouts, ranking fourth among all goaltenders in goals-against average.
Meneghin wrapped up his final WHL regular season with a 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
The 2024 seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023.
Meneghin owns a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.
The Tigers will head south of the border in hopes of a rebound with Game 3 set for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.
Canadian fans can watch the game on TSN, while those in the United States and around the world can stream the action on Victory+.
2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes
September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals
October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)
October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips
November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)
November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans
November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs
November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings
December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen
December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips
December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes
December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals
January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals
February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)
February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen
March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen
March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)
March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals
April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen
April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes
April 21, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
April 28, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
May 5, 2025: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs
Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Harrison Meneghin Named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- McCutcheon Commits to Quinnipiac University - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Spokane Chiefs
- Chiefs Forward Preston Wins Back-To-Back WHL Rookie of the Week Awards - Spokane Chiefs
- Kraken Prospect Catton Headlines WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Oil Kings Graduate Roersma Commits to Alaska Fairbanks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Port Signs Pro Contract in Czechia - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Alessandro Domenichelli Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Portland - Portland Winterhawks
- Elke Grateful to Join Warriors' Organization - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Fall 6-2 in Game 2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- First Period Eruption Powers Spokane Past Medicine Hat, WHL Championship Series Tied at 1-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Spokane Chiefs Win Game 2 of 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.