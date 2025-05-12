Harrison Meneghin Named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, AB. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the sixth time this season that Meneghin has earned the weekly award, in addition to WHL Goaltender of the Month wins in January and March.

The 20-year-old went 1-1-0-0 with a 3.50 goals-against average, a .887 save percentage and 55 saves to open the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Meneghin was named WHL Top Performer for Game 1 as the Tigers clawed out a 4-1 win against the Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs on home ice. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound netminder stopped 36 of 37 shots for a .972 save percentage in his busiest night of the postseason. He held Spokane to one goal on four powerplay chances and made several highlight-reel stops, including a point-blank save on Sam Oremba after a Tigers turnover in their own zone. He was named second star of the night. Spokane stormed back for a 6-2 win in Game 2, though Meneghin still stopped 19 of 26 shots in his first loss of the postseason.

The South Surrey, B.C. product is 11-1-0-0 in the playoffs with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and two shutouts, ranking fourth among all goaltenders in goals-against average.

Meneghin wrapped up his final WHL regular season with a 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

The 2024 seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023.

Meneghin owns a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Tigers will head south of the border in hopes of a rebound with Game 3 set for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Canadian fans can watch the game on TSN, while those in the United States and around the world can stream the action on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)

February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen

March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals

April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

April 21, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

April 28, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

May 5, 2025: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs







Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.