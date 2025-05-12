Port Signs Pro Contract in Czechia

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that 2005-born defenceman Vojtech Port has signed a professional contract with HC Vitkovice in the Czechia pro league.

Port, 19, was originally drafted by the Red Deer Rebels in the first round (49th overall) in the 2022 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Jihlava, Czechia, product was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Moose Jaw Warriors in November before appearing in 40 regular season games with the 'Canes totaling 11 points (2g-9a) along with eight penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating. Port added six points (1g-5a) along with four penalty minutes in 16 playoff games helping the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The 6'2, 177-pound defenceman set a career-high during the 2024-2025 season amassing 14 points (2g-12a) along with 16 penalty minutes in a combined 59 regular season games with the Hurricanes and Warriors. In his WHL career, Port appeared in 149 games totaling 46 points (10g-36a) with 49 penalty minutes with the 'Canes, Warriors, Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings. He skated in an additional 36 post-season games collecting 10 points (1g-9a) with 14 penalty minutes while being a member of the 2024 WHL Championship with Moose Jaw. Port also added two points (1g-1a) in four Memorial Cup games in 2024.

Internationally, Port represented Czechia at the 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa helping his national earn a Bronze medal. The former sixth-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks had four assists with six penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in seven games at the World Junior tournament. He was named to the 2024 Czechia U20 team, but was unable to compete in the tournament due to injury.

Port will join the HC Vitkovice team for the 2025-2026 season.

