Kraken Prospect Catton Headlines WHL Weekly Awards

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the fourth time he's won the weekly award this season, in addition to earning WHL Player of the Month honours for February.

Catton led all WHL skaters with three goals and one assist for four points in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 19-year-old scored Spokane's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Eastern Conference Champion Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 1 on Friday, May 9. With the Tigers holding a 2-0 lead in the final frame, Catton linked up with alternate captain Shea Van Olm for a give-and-go, which saw Catton drive the net and tuck the puck five-hole to earn Spokane's lone goal of the game.

He led the charge in Game 2 as the Chiefs stormed back for a 6-2 victory for a split on the road. The Tigers opened the scoring in the first minute for a second-straight match, but Catton quickly found the equalizer as he wove through the Tigers' defence before making a quick move to out-maneuver Harrison Meneghin to tie the game. That sparked a four-goal outburst in the first period, with Catton returning the favour to tee up Van Olm for his 12th goal of the postseason. Catton closed out the scoring in the third period as he jumped out of the penalty box and flew down the ice on a breakaway to seal a 6-2 win. The Saskatoon, Sask. product was named first star of the night with a two-goal, one assist performance.

Catton leads all WHL skaters with 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 17 postseason games. He's six points away from tying Calgary Hitmen great Pavel Brendl's modern WHL record of 46 points in a single playoff run (1999). The all-time playoff points record of 53 belongs to Dale Derkatch of the Regina Pats (1984).

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound centreman has registered three or more points in eight of 14 playoff games and owns the longest active streak in the 2025 WHL Playoffs (14 games).

Catton, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, captured the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2024-25 WHL season and was a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year.

He also made the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team after finishing third in the regular season scoring race with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games.

This season saw Catton make his debut for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he picked up an assist in five appearances.

Originally selected by the Chiefs with the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has emerged as one of the greatest players in franchise history. With 116 goals and 168 assists for 284 points in 197 regular season games, Catton ranks in the top-10 in all-time goals, assists and points by a Chiefs skater.

His quest to help Spokane lift the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since 2008 continues as the Chiefs return home for Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

TSN will carry the game for fans in Canada, while those in the United States and around the world can stream the match on Victory+.

LIGHTNING PROSPECT MENEGHIN NAMED PHARMASAVE WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the sixth time this season that Meneghin has earned the weekly award, in addition to WHL Goaltender of the Month wins in January and March.

The 20-year-old went 1-1-0-0 with a 3.50 goals-against average, a .887 save percentage and 55 saves to open the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Meneghin was named WHL Top Performer for Game 1 as the Tigers clawed out a 4-1 win against the Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs on home ice. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound netminder stopped 36 of 37 shots for a .972 save percentage in his busiest night of the postseason. He held Spokane to one goal on four powerplay chances and made several highlight-reel stops, including a point-blank save on Sam Oremba after a Tigers turnover in their own zone. He was named second star of the night. Spokane stormed back for a 6-2 win in Game 2, though Meneghin still stopped 19 of 26 shots in his first loss of the postseason.

The South Surrey, B.C. product is 11-1-0-0 in the playoffs with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and two shutouts, ranking fourth among all goaltenders in goals-against average.

Meneghin wrapped up his final WHL regular season with a 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

The 2024 seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023.

Meneghin owns a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.

The Tigers will head south of the border in hopes of a rebound with Game 3 set for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

CHIEFS FORWARD PRESTON WINS BACK-TO-BACK WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second straight week and the third time this season the 16-year-old has won the award.

Preston led all rookie skaters with one goal and one assist in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound centreman was held to one shot in a 4-1 road loss in Game 1 against the Medicine Hat Tigers, but shook it off for a key performance in a 6-2 Game 2 victory.

With Spokane leading 2-1 midway through the first period, Preston stripped the puck from a Tigers defender in the offensive zone and ripped a pass to Owen Martin in the slot to set up the game-winning goal. Spokane had extended its lead to 4-2 in the third period as Medicine Hat started to turn up the pressure in hopes of a comeback. Preston extinguished the Tabbies' hopes as Martin returned the favour with a backhand pass to the wide-open rookie for his ninth goal of the playoffs. Preston was named second star of the night with his sixth multipoint playoff performance.

Preston leads the WHL rookie playoff scoring race with nine goals (including a hat trick) and seven assists for 16 points in 17 games.

The Penticton, B.C. product netted 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points and a +15 rating in 54 games in his first full major junior season, tying for seventh in points among first-year players and ranking third in goals.

Spokane chose Preston with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He scored a tournament-leading six goals and picked up an assist to win a gold medal with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.

Preston is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Chiefs look to take their first series lead of the WHL Championship as they return home for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

