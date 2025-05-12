Kraken Prospect Catton Headlines WHL Weekly Awards
May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
This is the fourth time he's won the weekly award this season, in addition to earning WHL Player of the Month honours for February.
Catton led all WHL skaters with three goals and one assist for four points in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.
The 19-year-old scored Spokane's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Eastern Conference Champion Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 1 on Friday, May 9. With the Tigers holding a 2-0 lead in the final frame, Catton linked up with alternate captain Shea Van Olm for a give-and-go, which saw Catton drive the net and tuck the puck five-hole to earn Spokane's lone goal of the game.
He led the charge in Game 2 as the Chiefs stormed back for a 6-2 victory for a split on the road. The Tigers opened the scoring in the first minute for a second-straight match, but Catton quickly found the equalizer as he wove through the Tigers' defence before making a quick move to out-maneuver Harrison Meneghin to tie the game. That sparked a four-goal outburst in the first period, with Catton returning the favour to tee up Van Olm for his 12th goal of the postseason. Catton closed out the scoring in the third period as he jumped out of the penalty box and flew down the ice on a breakaway to seal a 6-2 win. The Saskatoon, Sask. product was named first star of the night with a two-goal, one assist performance.
Catton leads all WHL skaters with 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 17 postseason games. He's six points away from tying Calgary Hitmen great Pavel Brendl's modern WHL record of 46 points in a single playoff run (1999). The all-time playoff points record of 53 belongs to Dale Derkatch of the Regina Pats (1984).
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound centreman has registered three or more points in eight of 14 playoff games and owns the longest active streak in the 2025 WHL Playoffs (14 games).
Catton, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, captured the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2024-25 WHL season and was a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year.
He also made the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team after finishing third in the regular season scoring race with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games.
This season saw Catton make his debut for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he picked up an assist in five appearances.
Originally selected by the Chiefs with the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has emerged as one of the greatest players in franchise history. With 116 goals and 168 assists for 284 points in 197 regular season games, Catton ranks in the top-10 in all-time goals, assists and points by a Chiefs skater.
His quest to help Spokane lift the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since 2008 continues as the Chiefs return home for Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
TSN will carry the game for fans in Canada, while those in the United States and around the world can stream the match on Victory+.
2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week
September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings
September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers
October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs
October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants
October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen
October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers
November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos
November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)
November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)
November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)
December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)
December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)
December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors
December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild
January 13, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)
January 20, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)
January 27, 2025: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings
February 3, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)
February 10, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals
February 18, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)
February 24, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers
March 3, 2025: Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals
March 10, 2025: Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)
March 17, 2025: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers
March 24, 2025: Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans
March 31, 2025: Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers
April 7, 2025: Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)
April 14, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
April 21, 2025: Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals
April 28, 2025: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)
May 5, 2025: Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers (Nashville Predators)
LIGHTNING PROSPECT MENEGHIN NAMED PHARMASAVE WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
This is the sixth time this season that Meneghin has earned the weekly award, in addition to WHL Goaltender of the Month wins in January and March.
The 20-year-old went 1-1-0-0 with a 3.50 goals-against average, a .887 save percentage and 55 saves to open the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.
Meneghin was named WHL Top Performer for Game 1 as the Tigers clawed out a 4-1 win against the Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs on home ice. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound netminder stopped 36 of 37 shots for a .972 save percentage in his busiest night of the postseason. He held Spokane to one goal on four powerplay chances and made several highlight-reel stops, including a point-blank save on Sam Oremba after a Tigers turnover in their own zone. He was named second star of the night. Spokane stormed back for a 6-2 win in Game 2, though Meneghin still stopped 19 of 26 shots in his first loss of the postseason.
The South Surrey, B.C. product is 11-1-0-0 in the playoffs with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .889 save percentage and two shutouts, ranking fourth among all goaltenders in goals-against average.
Meneghin wrapped up his final WHL regular season with a 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 regular-season games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
The 2024 seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was named a WHL Central Division First All-Star Team member in 2024 and a Second Team All-Star in 2023.
Meneghin owns a career regular season record of 69-42-8-3, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and seven shutouts.
The Tigers will head south of the border in hopes of a rebound with Game 3 set for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.
2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes
September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals
October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)
October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips
November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)
November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans
November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs
November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings
December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen
December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips
December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes
December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals
January 20, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
January 27, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
February 3, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
February 10, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals
February 18, 2025: Scott Ratzlaff, Seattle Thunderbirds (Buffalo Sabres)
February 24, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen
March 3, 2025: Daniel Hauser, Calgary Hitmen
March 10, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
March 17, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)
March 24, 2025: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders
March 31, 2025: Johnny Hicks, Victoria Royals
April 7, 2025: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen
April 14, 2025: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes
April 21, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
April 28, 2025: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)
May 5, 2025: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs
CHIEFS FORWARD PRESTON WINS BACK-TO-BACK WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK AWARDS
Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
This marks the second straight week and the third time this season the 16-year-old has won the award.
Preston led all rookie skaters with one goal and one assist in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.
The 5-foot-11, 168-pound centreman was held to one shot in a 4-1 road loss in Game 1 against the Medicine Hat Tigers, but shook it off for a key performance in a 6-2 Game 2 victory.
With Spokane leading 2-1 midway through the first period, Preston stripped the puck from a Tigers defender in the offensive zone and ripped a pass to Owen Martin in the slot to set up the game-winning goal. Spokane had extended its lead to 4-2 in the third period as Medicine Hat started to turn up the pressure in hopes of a comeback. Preston extinguished the Tabbies' hopes as Martin returned the favour with a backhand pass to the wide-open rookie for his ninth goal of the playoffs. Preston was named second star of the night with his sixth multipoint playoff performance.
Preston leads the WHL rookie playoff scoring race with nine goals (including a hat trick) and seven assists for 16 points in 17 games.
The Penticton, B.C. product netted 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points and a +15 rating in 54 games in his first full major junior season, tying for seventh in points among first-year players and ranking third in goals.
Spokane chose Preston with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
He scored a tournament-leading six goals and picked up an assist to win a gold medal with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.
Preston is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Chiefs look to take their first series lead of the WHL Championship as they return home for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.
2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week
September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors
October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks
November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen
November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks
December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos
December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers
January 20, 2025: Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants
January 27, 2025: Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds
February 3, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
February 10, 2025: Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans
February 18, 2025: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers
February 24, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
March 3, 2025: Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels
March 10, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
March 17, 2025: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
March 24, 2025: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
March 31, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
April 7, 2025: Shea Busch, Everett Silvertips
April 14, 2025: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
April 21, 2025: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
April 28, 2025: Assanali Sarkenov, Spokane Chiefs
May 5, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Kraken Prospect Catton Headlines WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Oil Kings Graduate Roersma Commits to Alaska Fairbanks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Port Signs Pro Contract in Czechia - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Alessandro Domenichelli Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Portland - Portland Winterhawks
- Elke Grateful to Join Warriors' Organization - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Fall 6-2 in Game 2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- First Period Eruption Powers Spokane Past Medicine Hat, WHL Championship Series Tied at 1-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Spokane Chiefs Win Game 2 of 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.