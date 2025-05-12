Chiefs Forward Preston Wins Back-To-Back WHL Rookie of the Week Awards
May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
This marks the second straight week and third time this season the 16-year-old has won the award.
Preston led all rookie skaters with one goal and one assist in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.
The 5-foot-11, 168-pound centreman was held to one shot in a 4-1 road loss in Game 1 against the Medicine Hat Tigers, but shook it off for a key performance in a 6-2 Game 2 victory.
With Spokane leading 2-1 midway through the first period, Preston stripped the puck from a Tigers defender in the offensive zone and ripped a pass to Owen Martin in the slot to set up the game-winning goal. Spokane had extended its lead to 4-2 in the third period as Medicine Hat started to turn up the pressure in hopes of a comeback. Preston extinguished the Tabbies' hopes as Martin returned the favour with a backhand pass to the wide-open rookie for his ninth goal of the playoffs. Preston was named second star of the night with his sixth multipoint playoff performance.
Preston leads the WHL rookie playoff scoring race with nine goals (including a hat trick) and seven assists for 16 points in 17 games.
The Penticton, B.C. product netted 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points and a +15 rating in 54 games in his first full major junior season, tying for seventh in points among first-year players and ranking third in goals.
Spokane chose Preston with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
He scored a tournament-leading six goals and picked up an assist to win a gold medal with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.
Preston is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Chiefs look to take their first series lead of the WHL Championship as they return home for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.
TSN will carry the game in Canada, while those outside of Maple Leaf country can stream the match on Victory+.
2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week
September 23, 2024 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
September 30, 2024 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
October 15, 2024 : Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors
October 21, 2024 : Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
October 28, 2024 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 4, 2024 : Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
November 11, 2024 : Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks
November 18, 2024 : Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen
November 25, 2024 : Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks
December 2, 2024 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 9, 2024 : Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 16, 2024 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
December 23, 2024 : Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos
December 30, 2024 : Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 6, 2025 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
January 13, 2025 : Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers
January 20, 2025 : Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants
January 27, 2025 : Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds
February 3, 2025 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
February 10, 2025 : Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans
February 18, 2025 : Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers
February 24, 2025 : Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
March 3, 2025 : Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels
March 10, 2025 : Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
March 17, 2025 : Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
March 24, 2025 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
March 31, 2025 : Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
April 7, 2025 : Shea Busch, Everett Silvertips
April 14, 2025 : Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
April 21, 2025 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
April 28, 2025 : Assanali Sarkenov, Spokane Chiefs
May 5, 2025 : Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
