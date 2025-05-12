Chiefs Forward Preston Wins Back-To-Back WHL Rookie of the Week Awards

May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This marks the second straight week and third time this season the 16-year-old has won the award.

Preston led all rookie skaters with one goal and one assist in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound centreman was held to one shot in a 4-1 road loss in Game 1 against the Medicine Hat Tigers, but shook it off for a key performance in a 6-2 Game 2 victory.

With Spokane leading 2-1 midway through the first period, Preston stripped the puck from a Tigers defender in the offensive zone and ripped a pass to Owen Martin in the slot to set up the game-winning goal. Spokane had extended its lead to 4-2 in the third period as Medicine Hat started to turn up the pressure in hopes of a comeback. Preston extinguished the Tabbies' hopes as Martin returned the favour with a backhand pass to the wide-open rookie for his ninth goal of the playoffs. Preston was named second star of the night with his sixth multipoint playoff performance.

Preston leads the WHL rookie playoff scoring race with nine goals (including a hat trick) and seven assists for 16 points in 17 games.

The Penticton, B.C. product netted 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points and a +15 rating in 54 games in his first full major junior season, tying for seventh in points among first-year players and ranking third in goals.

Spokane chose Preston with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

He scored a tournament-leading six goals and picked up an assist to win a gold medal with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge in November.

Preston is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Chiefs look to take their first series lead of the WHL Championship as they return home for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

TSN will carry the game in Canada, while those outside of Maple Leaf country can stream the match on Victory+.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024 : Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024 : Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024 : Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024 : Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024 : Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024 : Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024 : Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024 : Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024 : Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025 : Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

January 20, 2025 : Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

January 27, 2025 : Matej Pekar, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 3, 2025 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 10, 2025 : Savin Virk, Tri-City Americans

February 18, 2025 : Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 24, 2025 : Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

March 3, 2025 : Luke Vlooswyk, Red Deer Rebels

March 10, 2025 : Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 17, 2025 : Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

March 24, 2025 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 31, 2025 : Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

April 7, 2025 : Shea Busch, Everett Silvertips

April 14, 2025 : Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

April 21, 2025 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

April 28, 2025 : Assanali Sarkenov, Spokane Chiefs

May 5, 2025 : Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs







Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.