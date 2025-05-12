McCutcheon Commits to Quinnipiac University
May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that 2004-born defenceman Logan McCutcheon has committed to Quinnipiac University (NCAA) for the 2025-2026 season.
"It's a great hockey school, they love their hockey at [Quinnipiac] and it's a good program that won it a couple of years ago, so I think it's really exciting and I just want to go there, step up and establish myself, it's something that I'm really excited for," said McCutcheon. "It's going to be different; there is a lot of excitement and definitely some nerves, so it'll be a change, but I think I'll adjust well and have a good time."
McCutcheon, 21, recently ended his Western Hockey League career with the Hurricanes. The Saskatoon, SK, product was originally drafted by Lethbridge in the third-round (60th overall) in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. In his six years with the Hurricanes, McCutcheon appeared in 299 career regular season games amassing 147 points (23g-124a) along with 32 penalty minutes. He added 10 points (1g-9a) in 28 career playoff games over parts of four post-season appearances.
The 5'9, 162-pound defenceman registered 38 points (9g-29a) along with 10 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating in his final season with the Hurricanes in 2024-2025. McCutcheon finished the season eighth in 'Canes scoring while finishing third in defencemen scoring behind Noah Chadwick and Caden Price. He ended the regular season sitting second in even-strength points by Hurricanes defencemen and his plus-19 rating was third among Hurricanes.
"Being a Hurricane meant everything to me," added McCutcheon. "Ever since the draft, I was welcomed by everyone here and to be able to be a Hurricane for my entire career, I couldn't have asked for it any other way. It's been unbelievable."
McCutcheon set career-highs in goals (9), points (38), penalty minutes (10) and plus/minus (+19) during the 2024-2025 season. He added seven points (1g-6a) along with a plus-6 rating in 16 playoff games helping the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series. He ended his junior career sitting fifth all-time in Hurricanes history in games played (299) - including appearing in 295-consecutive games - while ranking second in games played among defenceman in team history. McCutcheon also ranks fifth all-time in defenceman scoring.
During his 'Canes career, McCutcheon was named the winner of the Joan Kobal Memorial Award for Perseverance, Dedication and Sportsmanship (2023-24), Rookie of the Year (2021-22), Hardest Working Player Award (2024-25) and a two-time winner of the Hurricanes Scholastic Award (2020-21, 2021-22).
"A huge thank you to all of my teammates, staff, office staff, coaches and everyone in the organization," said McCutcheon.
"Especially a thank you to the fans - nothing would be possible without them and all the players appreciate everything that they do."
McCutcheon will join the Quinnipiac Bobcats Men's Hockey team for the 2025-2026 season.
Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2025
- Harrison Meneghin Named Pharmasave WHL Goaltender of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- McCutcheon Commits to Quinnipiac University - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week - Spokane Chiefs
- Chiefs Forward Preston Wins Back-To-Back WHL Rookie of the Week Awards - Spokane Chiefs
- Kraken Prospect Catton Headlines WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Oil Kings Graduate Roersma Commits to Alaska Fairbanks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Port Signs Pro Contract in Czechia - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Alessandro Domenichelli Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Portland - Portland Winterhawks
- Elke Grateful to Join Warriors' Organization - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Fall 6-2 in Game 2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- First Period Eruption Powers Spokane Past Medicine Hat, WHL Championship Series Tied at 1-1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Spokane Chiefs Win Game 2 of 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.