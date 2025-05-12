Oil Kings Graduate Roersma Commits to Alaska Fairbanks

May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that another graduate has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey next season.

Forward Rylen Roersma has committed to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks for the 2025/2026 season.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to play for the Univeristy of Alaska Fairbanks next year," Roersma said. "Being a part of the first group of players who are eligible to play NCAA hockey after their time in the CHL is pretty cool, and a great opportunity for further development before making the jump to pro. The Nanooks have a really rich history of hockey, this being their 100-year anniversary. I Can't wait to become a part of the organization and their culture."

Roersma was acquired by the Oil Kings early this season and ultimately played 57 games, scoring 11 times and adding 18 assists. Roersma was also excellent in the faceoff dot, winning 52.2% of his draws as an Oil King. In seven playoff games, Roersma scored one goal and added three assists as well.

The Lethbridge, Alta. product was originally a first-round selection, 16th overall by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He would go on to play 215 games across five seasons with the Wheat Kings, tallying 126 points.

