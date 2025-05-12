Kraken Prospect Catton Named Tempo WHL Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs Captain Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

This is the fourth time he's won the weekly award this season, in addition to earning WHL Player of the Month honours for February.

Catton led all WHL skaters with three goals and one assist for four points in the first two games of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 19-year-old scored Spokane's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Eastern Conference Champion Medicine Hat Tigers in Game 1 on Friday, May 9. With the Tigers holding a 2-0 lead in the final frame, Catton linked up with alternate captain Shea Van Olm for a give-and-go, which saw Catton drive the net and tuck the puck five-hole to earn Spokane's lone goal of the game.

He led the charge in Game 2 as the Chiefs stormed back for a 6-2 victory for a split on the road. The Tigers opened the scoring in the first minute for a second-straight match, but Catton quickly found the equalizer as he wove through the Tigers' defence before making a quick move to out-maneuver Harrison Meneghin to tie the game. That sparked a four-goal outburst in the first period, with Catton returning the favour to tee up Van Olm for his 12th goal of the postseason. Catton closed out the scoring in the third period as he jumped out of the penalty box and flew down the ice on a breakaway to seal a 6-2 win. The Saskatoon, Sask. product was named first star of the night with a two-goal, one assist performance.

Catton leads all WHL skaters with 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 17 postseason games. He's six points away from tying Calgary Hitmen great Pavel Brendl's modern WHL record of 46 points in a single playoff run (1999). The all-time playoff points record of 53 belongs to Dale Derkatch of the Regina Pats (1984).

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound centreman has registered three or more points in eight of 14 playoff games and owns the longest active streak in the 2025 WHL Playoffs (14 games).

Catton, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, captured the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2024-25 WHL season and was a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year.

He also made the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team after finishing third in the regular season scoring race with 109 points (38G-71A) in 57 games.

This season saw Catton make his debut for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he picked up an assist in five appearances.

Originally selected by the Chiefs with the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Catton has emerged as one of the greatest players in franchise history. With 116 goals and 168 assists for 284 points in 197 regular season games, Catton ranks in the top-10 in all-time goals, assists and points by a Chiefs skater.

His quest to help Spokane lift the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since 2008 continues as the Chiefs return home for Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

TSN will carry the game for fans in Canada, while those in the United States and around the world can stream the match on Victory+.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024 : Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024 : Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024 : Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024 : Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024 : Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024 : Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024 : Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024 : Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024 : Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024 : Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024 : Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024 : Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024 : Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024 : Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025 : Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2025 : Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

January 20, 2025 : Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

January 27, 2025 : Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 3, 2025 : Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

February 10, 2025 : Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

February 18, 2025 : Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

February 24, 2025 : Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 3, 2025 : Teydon Trembecky, Victoria Royals

March 10, 2025 : Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Calgary Flames)

March 17, 2025 : Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

March 24, 2025 : Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans

March 31, 2025 : Oasiz Wiesblatt, Medicine Hat Tigers

April 7, 2025 : Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Seattle Kraken)

April 14, 2025 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

April 21, 2025 : Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals

April 28, 2025 : Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

May 5, 2025 : Tanner Molendyk, Medicine Hat Tigers (Nashville Predators)







