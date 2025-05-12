Tigers Fall 6-2 in Game 2

May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers and Chiefs faced off Sunday night in Game 2 of the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. The Tigers held the lead in the series after winning 4-1 in front of a sellout home crowd.

The Tigers got the scoring started early again in Game 2. Andrew Basha brought the puck over the blue line and tapped it up to Hunter St. Martin who was flying down the slot. He quickly moved the puck to Cayden Lindstrom on the right side where he one-timed home his first goal in over a year.

Spokane's offence would come alive in the middle of the first period though with four goals in under five minutes. Andrew Cristall intercepted the puck and moved it up to Shea Van Olm. He carried it over the blue line and tapped it back to Berkly Catton. He beat a defender, drove to the net and tuck the puck in through the five-hole. The goal was Catton's 10th of the playoffs.

Rasmus Ekstrom gave the Chiefs their first lead of the series a few minutes later. Sam Oremba carried the puck in on a two on one with Ekstrom. He let a hard pass go across the crease that Ekstrom tapped into the goal for his eighth of the postseason.

The Chiefs added to their lead less than a minute later. Mathis Preston stripped the puck from the defender behind the net. He found Owen Martin charging down the slot where he quickly snapped the puck top corner on the short side. The goal was Martin's sixth of the playoffs.

Spokane would add one more in the period to take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. Catton tossed the puck in the corner from up high but it missed its target and unexpectedly bounced out front to Shea Van Olm. He lifted the defender's stick, grabbed the puck, turned and fired a shot on net that beat the goalie on the far side. Andrew Cristall found the scoresheet with the secondary assist on Van Olm's 12th of the postseason.

The Tigers would get one back in the middle frame. While on a 4-on-3 power play, Tanner Molendyk dropped a pass to Bryce Pickford as they crossed on the ice. Pickford took a step in and let a wrister go from the logo in the slot. His shot found its way through traffic and past the screened goaltender. The goal was Pickford's ninth of the playoffs in only 15 games.

The Tigers were looking for some third period magic to even things up but the Chiefs had other plans unfortunately. Martin skated the puck in down the wall. He was able to control the bouncing puck and get by a couple defenders. Despite getting turned around, he was able to get off a backhand pass across to Preston on the left side of the net. Preston was able to fire in his ninth of the playoffs to give the Chiefs a 5-2 lead.

Catton was able to the seal the victory for the Chiefs a few minutes later with his second of the game. The puck was cleared out of the Chiefs' zone at the end of a penalty. Catton came out of the box and grabbed the puck just before the blue line. He skated in on a breakaway and beat the goalie on the short side with a wrister. Ekstrom picked up the lone assist on the goal.

Harrison Meneghin got the call in net for the Tigers. He allowed six goals against on 25 shots for his first loss in 13 playoff games. Dawson Cowan was back in net for the Chiefs. He made 19 saves on 21 shots for his league leading 13th win of the postseason.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 21

Spokane - 25

Special Teams:

PP: 1/4 - 25%

PK: 2/2 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Berkly Catton - Spokane

Mathis Preston - Spokane

Shea Van Olm - Spokane

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Hunter St. Martin

The series continues Tuesday night with Game 3 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is 7:00 PM (PST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on TSN.







