Elke Grateful to Join Warriors' Organization

May 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Lanigan, Saskatchewan's Kash Elke, was the first of the Moose Jaw Warriors' 2025 Draft Class to hear his name called at the draft last week.

"I was super stoked, I'm just very grateful to be a part of this organization," said Elke. "It's awesome being able to stay close to home and having lots of fans to come out to watch your games."

Elke says he compares his game to Saskatoon Blades alumni, Kirby Dach.

"Watching [Dach while I was] growing up with my grandpa, going to lots of games, I think we've both got that same size," said Elke. "He kind of put his team on his back, and I think I can do that too."

"I think I've got a big size to me," said Elke. "I'm a very skilled, very smart hockey player, I've got a great shot and I'm able to see the ice super well, so I make very smart plays on both sides of the puck."

In 2023-2024, his first season with the U15 AA Broncos, Elke tallied 12 goals and 10 assists through 28 regular-season games. In 8 playoff games, Elke added four goals and three assists for seven points.

Elke and the Broncos appeared at the Rocky Mountain Classic in November 2024. Elke led the team with five goals and eight assists for 13 points through six games. He led the team in scoring.

As Captain of the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team this season, Elke registered 33 goals and 33 assists for a total of 66 points through 29 games.

"[Elke] isn't just a phenomenal player, he's a fantastic person," said Humboldt Minor Hockey President, Trevor Michel. "[He] was [also] an exceptional leader for our U15AA Program this season."

Elke says, "Leadership is just as important as being a good hockey player. It's awesome being able to go out in the community and be recognized for your hard work."

In addition to hearing from General Manager Jason Ripplinger and Head Coach Mark O'Leary, Elke also got calls from members of the Moose Jaw Warriors leadership group.

"I heard from Lynden Lakovic and Aiden Ziprick ... two great hockey players that have been a little bit of a role model towards me," said Elke. "It's super special to see that those leaders on the team are looking out for the young guys."

Elke and other members of the 2025 Draft Class, as well as other prospects, will be in town at the end of May for the 2025 Moose Jaw Warriors Development Camp sponsored by Moose Jaw Holiday Inn Express.







