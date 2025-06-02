Upcoming Glass Palace Renovations Will have Hawks on the Road to Begin 2025-26
The Portland Winterhawks have officially relocated out of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum as of Friday, May 30, allowing for exciting renovations to commence.
To allow enough time for the construction to be completed, the Winterhawks will begin the season on the road for approximately five weeks before returning to their home later in October. Over the next several weeks, the Western Hockey League will share additional information regarding dates for the 2025-26 season.
The Glass Palace was initially opened in 1960 and will now undergo its most extensive renovation project since the first patrons entered the historic building.
Over the past decade, more than $13 million has been spent on projects. However, in this two-phase approach, which began in 2024, a total of $53 million in bonds from dedicated tourism resources will be invested in ensuring the legacy of the VMC continues for future generations.
When fans return to cheer on the Winterhawks in our 50th season in the Rose City, the longest-tenured Portland sports team, they will be greeted by several enhanced features and functions.
Some of the scope of work includes:
Reseating the entire bowl with Hussey Quattro Seats, new Loge Boxes, and increased ADA-compliant seating
Concourse updates, including comprehensive signage replacement
Overhaul of all restrooms with a larger footprint
Addition of a Mother's Room and gender-neutral restrooms
Concourse rendering
Loge box rendering
ADA seating rendering
Other improvements are being made that may not be as visible to all fans:
Back-of-House rooms are being updated with new carpet/tile, ceilings, paint, and plumbing
New infrastructure, including electrical, fire sprinkler, alarms, and storage space reconfiguration
As with any construction project, some additions, deletions, or changes may be required, so everything is subject to change.
For additional information or to stay up-to-date with changes, please visit the City of Portland's website.
