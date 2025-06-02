Americans Sign 2025 First Round Pick Ben Oliverio To Scholarship And Development Agreement

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2010-born forward Ben Oliverio to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. Oliverio was drafted ninth overall by the Americans in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Ben is a highly skilled, competitive forward with tremendous leadership skills," said Tory. "We are excited for Ben's future development and welcome him and his family to the Americans."

Oliverio, from Calgary, Alberta, was drafted after a sensational season with the Calgary Northstars U15 team, racking up 77 points (37-40-77) in just 28 games. His 77 points ranked him third in the Alberta Elite U15 Hockey League, and he also tied for the league lead with 88 penalty minutes.

In the playoffs, Oliverio raised his game even higher by scoring 31 points (10-21-31) in 10 post season games.

At the Alberta Cup just before the WHL Prospects Draft, Oliverio was named the captain of Team Red and helped lead them to a tournament championship with six points (3-3-6) in five games.

Oliverio is the first member of the Americans 2025 draft class to sign with the team.







