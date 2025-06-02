Pats Ink 2025 First Round Pick Logan Henry

June 2, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Regina Pats forward Logan Henry

(Regina Pats) Regina Pats forward Logan Henry(Regina Pats)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2010-born forward Logan Henry to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Logan and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL by signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Logan is an exciting young player, who combines a very good skillset with a hard, power-forward game. We're excited about his future with our hockey club."

Henry, 15, was selected 23rd overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft after recording 51 points (32G-19A) in 31 games with Burnaby Winter Club's U15 Prep program in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 187 lb. left-shot forward from Prince George, B.C., picked up 10 points (4G-6A) in five games at the John Reid Memorial tournament.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.