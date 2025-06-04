Americans Announce October 4 Home Opener against Wenatchee Wild
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their 2025-26 home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 against the Wenatchee Wild. Puck drop at the Toyota Center will be 6:05. It's the first time in franchise history Tri-City has hosted Wenatchee in their first home game of the season.
The 2025 home opener will mark the 19th time in the past 25 seasons, dating back to 2000-01, that the Americans host a U.S. Division opponent for their home opener.
The Americans hold a record of 18-7 in the home opener dating back to 2000, and saw their four-game home opener win streak come to an end in last season's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets.
More details of the home opener, and the entire 2025-26 regular season schedule, will be announced at a later date.
2025-26 season tickets are on sale now! Click here to learn more. Flex packs for the 2025-26 season are also available.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Giants to Open 2025-26 Season at Home vs. Expansion Vees - Vancouver Giants
- Silvertips' 2025 Home Opener Set for Saturday, Sep. 20 - Everett Silvertips
- Winterhawks Celebrate 50th Anniversary with 2025-26 Home Opener on October 25 - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors to Host Wheat Kings for Home Opener - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Announce 2025/2026 Home Opener against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Announce October 4 Home Opener against Wenatchee Wild - Tri-City Americans
- Kamloops Blazers Release Home Opener Date - Saturday, September 20 - Kamloops Blazers
- Rebels Welcome Edmonton for 2025-26 Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Pats to Host Prince Albert Raiders in 2025 Home Opener on September 26 - Regina Pats
- Kelowna Rockets Set to Host Spokane Chiefs in 2025-26 Home Opener - Kelowna Rockets
- Western Hockey League Announces Home Opening Dates for 2025-26 WHL Regular Season - WHL
- Giants Sign Mateychuk to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- WHL Announces Home Opening Dates for 2025-26 WHL Regular Season - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans Announce October 4 Home Opener against Wenatchee Wild
- Americans Sign 2025 First Round Pick Ben Oliverio To Scholarship And Development Agreement
- Stu Barnes steps down as Tri-City Americans head coach
- Prospect Profile: Xavier Wendt
- Prospect Profile: Dylan LeBret