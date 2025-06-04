Americans Announce October 4 Home Opener against Wenatchee Wild

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, today announced their 2025-26 home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 against the Wenatchee Wild. Puck drop at the Toyota Center will be 6:05. It's the first time in franchise history Tri-City has hosted Wenatchee in their first home game of the season.

The 2025 home opener will mark the 19th time in the past 25 seasons, dating back to 2000-01, that the Americans host a U.S. Division opponent for their home opener.

The Americans hold a record of 18-7 in the home opener dating back to 2000, and saw their four-game home opener win streak come to an end in last season's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets.

More details of the home opener, and the entire 2025-26 regular season schedule, will be announced at a later date.

