Kelowna Rockets Set to Host Spokane Chiefs in 2025-26 Home Opener
June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA BC - The Kelowna Rockets are pleased to announce that the club will open the 2025-26 WHL regular season on home ice against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday, September 19, at 7:05 PM at Prospera Place.
This marks just the third time in franchise history that the Rockets will face Spokane in a home opener, with both previous matchups producing identical scorelines - 4-3 in overtime.
The most recent meeting came in the 2019-20 season opener, where Dillon Hamaliuk scored the overtime winner to lift the Rockets to a 4-3 victory. The first such matchup occurred in the 1996-97 season, with Spokane earning a 4-3 overtime win. With the series tied at one game apiece, this year's opener promises to deliver another memorable night at Prospera Place.
The Rockets' full 2025-26 regular season schedule will be announced later in June. Tickets for the Home Opener will go on sale in the coming weeks.
Fans interested in attending the Home Opener and securing the best value all season are encouraged to explore season ticket packages, now available at whl-rockets/seasontickets/.
