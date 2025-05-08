Rockets Make Eight Selections on Second Day of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets had a busy second day of the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, as the Rockets made eight selections on the day, including a pair of picks in the second round.

With their first pick of the second round with the 26 th pick, Kelowna selected defenceman Remy Koch out of Edge School U15 Prep. In 36 games this past season with Edge, Koch posted 40 points from the backend which includes 15 goals.

Kelowna then made a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings to move back into the second round and selected forward Joel Ngandu with pick 34. Kelowna traded the 66 th pick in the third round and a second-round pick in 2026 to select Ngandu. The five-foot-eleven forward suited up in 35 games for NAX U15 Prep, scoring 17 goals and added 29 assists for 46 points.

With picks 82 and 95 of the fourth and fifth round, the Rockets selected forward Grayson Bauer and defenceman Channon Fummerton. Bauer racked up 37 points in 33 games with Edge U15 Prep. Fummerton played in 29 games with RINK Hockey Academy, he scored eight goals and added 13 assists.

The Rockets then went between the pipes with their sixth-round pick as they selected Logan German with the 121 st pick. He had a sparkling 18-0 record in the regular season with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA, posting a 1.18 goals-against-average and .950 save percentage. In eight playoff games, German went 7-1, posting a 1.56 goals-against-average .947 save percentage.

Kelowna made two picks in the seventh round, first selecting Khalil Haji, a defenceman out of Edmonton CAC U15 AAA with the 142 nd pick, who posted 16 points in 34 games in the AEHL. With the 149 th pick, the Rockets picked another RINK Hockey Academy member, selecting Bronson Lamontagne. As the captain of RINK, Lamontagne registered 13 goals and 36 points in 27 games.

Dylan Veroba was then selected with Kelowna's final pick of the Prospects Draft in the eighth round and 165 th pick. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native had a solid season with Sask East Oilers U15 AA, posting 35 points in 26 games.

The Rockets made their first pick of the WHL Prospects Draft last night, selecting defenceman Will Kelts out of NAX U15 Prep. For all of Wednesday night's action, please click HERE.

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft are 2010-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.