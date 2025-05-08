Wenatchee Wild Select Colorado, Minnesota Forwards Thursday Morning in U.S. Priority Draft
May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selection of two players in the 2025 Western Hockey League U.S. Priority Draft, held Thursday morning. The Wild held the 10 th and 38 th overall selections in the two-round draft, in which 2010-born players were selected from the western half of the United States only.
Wenatchee's selections in Thursday's U.S. Priority Draft included:
ROUND 1, PICK 10 - JAKE MINTENKO (C - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Colorado Rampage 14U)
Jake recently finished his second season with the Rampage program, and made a strong impression with his scoring ability, notching 76 points in 50 games at the 14-and-under level. His 2024-25 production more than kept pace with his 2023-24 marks, posting 71 points in 43 games against 13-year-old competition.
ROUND 2, PICK 38 - OWEN KRAFT (F - Moorhead, Minn. - Minnesota Blue Ox 14U)
Owen made the most of his first season of AAA hockey, registering 39 points in 22 games for the Blue Ox, while also racking up 88 points in 55 games with his bantam squad in Moorhead. He played a key role in leading the Blue Ox to USA Hockey's 14-and-under national championship, registering a pair of assists - one of those came in a pool-play win against Little Caesars, the tournament's top-seeded team. Kraft's name is likely to become a familiar one in the Wenatchee Valley - the Wild announced the acquisition of his older brother, Mason, in a trade with the Victoria Royals early Thursday morning.
The WHL draft sequence continues Thursday morning with the second and subsequent rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft. All selections will be announced via the WHL website, with all Wenatchee selections to be announced on the team's social media platforms as well.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Winterhawks Add 11 Players During 2025 WHL Prospects and U.S. Priority Drafts - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Select 11 in WHL Prospects Draft - Calgary Hitmen
- Broncos Acquire 2026 1st Round Pick for Rylan Gould - Swift Current Broncos
- 2025 Draft Recap - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Silvertips Acquire Rylan Gould from Swift Current - Everett Silvertips
- Wenatchee Wild Select Eight in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Broadcast Schedule of 2025 WHL, OHL, & QMJHL Championship Series - WHL
- Blades Welcome 11 Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Western Hockey League Completes 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - WHL
- 2025 U.S. Priority Draft, WHL Prospects Draft Recap - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Select Nine Additional Prospects at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Make 13 Picks at 2025 WHL Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Select Nine Players Between WHL Prospects and US Priority Draft - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Make 12 Selections in 2025 WHL Drafts - Tri-City Americans
- Hurricanes Select Nine Players in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Make Eight Selections on Second Day of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Select 11 Players at 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Red Deer Rebels
- Oil Kings Add Six More Prospects on Day Two of WHL Prospects Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Acqurie 20-Year-Old Scorer Dominik Petr from Wheat Kings - Saskatoon Blades
- Everett Silvertips 2025 WHL Draft Recap - Everett Silvertips
- Blades, Hitmen Swap Picks Ahead of 2025 WHL Prospects Draft Day 2 - Saskatoon Blades
- Winterhawks Select McKinnon and Godbout in 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Warriors Select Thompson, Langkow at US Priority Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wenatchee Wild Select Colorado, Minnesota Forwards Thursday Morning in U.S. Priority Draft - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Select McDevitt and Lee in U.S. Priority Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Select Kaebel and Nash in U.S. Priority Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Add Forward and Defenceman Through 2025 U.S. Priority Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mason Kraft from Victoria Royals - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Conditional Third and Fourth Round Picks from Wenatchee for Mason Kraft - Victoria Royals
- Blades Select Forward Kain Martinuik with 15th Overall Pick in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wenatchee Wild Stories
- Wenatchee Wild Select Eight in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft
- Wenatchee Wild Select Colorado, Minnesota Forwards Thursday Morning in U.S. Priority Draft
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Acquisition of Mason Kraft from Victoria Royals
- Wenatchee Wild Select Northern Alberta Xtreme Forward Kalen Miles 10th Overall in WHL Prospects Draft
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Drew Smith to Scholarship & Development Agreement