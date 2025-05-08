Warriors Select Nine Additional Prospects at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed the 2025 US Priority Draft and the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, adding 12 players to their prospect pool.

With the 41st overall selection, the Warriors selected goaltender Dylan Mingo from Peachland, British Columbia. Mingo played last season with Kelowna's RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep team. He appeared in 21 games and has a save percentage of .899% and a goals against average of 4.05. Mingo was the highest selected goalie at this year's draft.

"Getting [Mingo] in the second round, who I thought was the best goalie in the draft, hopefully he'll be the goalie of the future here," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "He's really competitive, [and a] big goalie, that's what we're looking for in our net."

In the third round, the Warriors selected two defencemen, Miller Watkins 57th overall and James Stanton 60th overall.

Watkins, a product of Kelowna, British Columbia, played last season with Burnaby Winter Club's U15 Prep team. He appeared in 33 games and tallied three goals and 24 assists for 27 points.

Stanton, a product of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played last season with the Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA team. He played in 29 games and notched five goals and 14 assists for 19 points.

The Warriors selected three players in the fourth round of the draft. The 71st overall selection was defenceman Isaac Rimmer, the 80th overall selection was forward Owen Grassick, and the 90th overall selection was forward Linden Abercrombie.

From Calgary, Alberta, Rimmer played last season with the Calgary Northstars U15 AAA team. He played in 34 games and registered two goals and fifteen assists for seventeen points.

Cochrane Alberta's Owen Grassick played last season with the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA team. He appeared in 34 games and tallied 18 goals and 32 assists for 50 points.

Linden Abercrombie was the second Saskatchewan-born player to be selected by the Warriors this year. From Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Abercrombie played last season with the Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA team. He played in 28 games and notched 25 goals and 20 assists for 45 points.

In the fifth round, the Warriors made two more selections, taking defenceman Jett Prpich 94th overall and forward Charlie Tobin 111th overall.

Prpich, from Kenaston, Saskatchewan, played last season with the Warman Wildcats U15 AA team. He tallied two goals and seven assists through fourteen games.

Tobin, a product of Calgary, Alberta, played last season with the Calgary Edge School U15 Prep team. Tobin appeared in 35 games and recorded 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.

The Warriors' last selection came in the sixth round, they took Nash Bullman 117th overall.

Bullman, from Regina, Saskatchewan, played last season with the Regina Pat Blues U15 AA team. He played in 27 games and tallied 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points.

Through rounds two to six of the Prospects Draft, the Warriors selected four forwards, four defencemen, and a goalie. In the first round, the Warriors selected forward Kash Elke. In the two rounds of the US Priority Draft, the Warriors added forwards RJ Thompson and Derek Langkow.

"We ended up getting a lot of depth and some high-end skill," said Ripplinger. "[We got] hard workers, guys that can compete, and that's what we want here."

On his choice to draft four defencemen, Ripplinger says, "The big thing for us is you can never have enough defence, and as we move forward as an organization, we want to be able to defend."

The Moose Jaw Warriors concluded their day by trading their seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2026.

These prospects join the Warriors' first-round selection, Kash Elke, and Americans RJ Thompson and Derek Langkow as the 2025 Draft Class.

In July, the Moose Jaw Warriors have the first overall pick at the CHL Import Draft, where they will have the opportunity to add up to two additional import players to their roster.

