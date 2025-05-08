Rockets Select McDevitt and Lee in U.S. Priority Draft

May 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets made a pair of selections in the 2025 U.S. Priority Draft on Thursday, selecting forwards Drew McDevitt and Ryan Lee.

With their first pick of the day at ninth overall, Kelowna selected McDevitt from California Goldrush HC 14U. In the 2024-25 season, McDevitt suited up in 55 games where he scored 44 goals and added 30 assists for 74 points, which ranked first on the team in both goals and points.

With their second-round pick at 39th overall, the Rockets added a forward from the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U in Lee. In 56 games this season, Lee was just over a point-per-game with 27 goals and 57 points. His 57 points ranked third on the Kings in points, three behind the team leader. He also had 60 penalty minutes on the season, providing a physical presence.

The order of selection was determined on April 10 through the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft Lottery. The six non-playoff teams and eight teams that lost in the first round of the playoffs each received one ball in the lottery. The first ball drawn determined the 15th-overall pick and the final ball drawn represented the first-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The Penticton Vees were awarded the fourth pick in both the first and second rounds of the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Players eligible for the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are 2010-born players who have resided in the United States for two or more consecutive hockey seasons immediately preceding the WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Should a player's family have moved from WHL territory in Canada to the U.S. for at least one complete season, the player will be eligible for the WHL U.S. Priority Draft. To be eligible for the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, a player must reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, or Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, beginning in the second round.

