Winterhawks Celebrate 50th Anniversary with 2025-26 Home Opener on October 25

June 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks are ready to kick off our 50th Anniversary Season at home! Join us for our home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:00 P.M. PT against the Saskatoon Blades in the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be back and ready to celebrate our 50th Anniversary with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan festivities.

Call the Winterhawks ticketing office at 503-236-4295 to lock in your season tickets and guarantee your seat to the kick-off party on opening night. Single-game tickets will go on sale later this fall.

Additionally, the league announced today the Winterhawks will begin their quest to make it to three straight Western Conference Finals by participating in one other WHL home opener. Portland will open its season on the road in Prince George on Friday, September 19.

The remainder of the 2025-26 regular-season schedule, as well as 2025 preseason contests, is set to be released in the coming weeks.

Block your calendar today, because you will not want to miss this amazing night!

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.