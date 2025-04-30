Max Curran named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

April 30, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are very proud to announce that forward Max Curran has been named the winner of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as the league's Scholastic Player of the year for the 2024-25 season. He is the first European player in league history to win the award.

Curran, from Prague, Czechia, led the Americans in scoring during his second season with the team, recording 74 points (22-52-74) in 65 games.

On top of that, Curran was balancing a heavy workload from his prestigious high school in Czechia, taking a total of 13 core classes over the hockey season. Several of them were Advanced Placement (AP) classes as well.

Despite the heavy workload both on and off the ice, Curran held an overall average of 100%, highlighted by 100% averages in AP English, AP Conversation English, Czech Language Literature, German Language, AP History and Social Life Sciences.

Curran is the first Americans player to ever win the Daryl K. Seaman Memorial Trophy, and the first Tri-City player to win a major WHL award since Taylor Vickerman was named the league's Humanitarian of the Year during the 2014-15 season.

