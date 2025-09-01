Owen Martin, Carter Esler Shine in Annual Red White Championship Game as Team Sauer Beats Team Johnson 4-2

Spokane, WA - Owen Martin and Carter Esler shined on Sunday for Team Sauer (white) in the annual Red White Championship Game. Owen Martin scored twice and provided a helper in the first half of the game with German import Elias Pul notching a goal and assist as well. Defenseman Brady Elbert was named player of the game for Team Sauer with an assist and staunch defense along the back line.

Returning forward Chase Harrington headlined Team Johnson (red) with a goal and assist in Sunday's action. Bryson Roberts scored for Johnson off a nifty one armed pass from Harrington, with Brody Gillespie providing an assist on Harrington's goal.

In Sunday's early game, Team Whitney (red) defeated Team Green (white) by a score of 7-3 to take third place. Cohen Harris recorded two goals and an assist, Sam Oremba, Ethan Hughes, and Ossie McIntyre all had a goal and assist.

Team Green had six different players record a point with Kingston Sauter, Aiden McCarry, and Cam Parr finding the net.

After inviting roughly 60 players to training camp, the roster will be cut down ahead of the preseason slate beginning later this week. The team will be off on Monday for the Labor Day holiday before practicing Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Chiefs will play five preseason games, beginning Friday, September 5th against Seattle and Saturday, September 6th against Portland. Both games will take place as part of the Everett Preseason Tournament from Angel of the Winds Arena.

Tickets for the Chiefs lone home preseason game (September 11 against Portland) are on sale here.

Spokane will close out the preseason at the Tri-City Tournament on September 12 against Seattle and September 13 against Tri-City. The Chiefs open the regular season on the road at Kelowna on September 19 and Kamloops on September 20. All Spokane Chiefs road games will be available to watch for FREE on VictoryPlus.com.

Blue Moon Opening Night is set for Saturday, September 27 against the Tri-City Americans. The pre-game festivities kick off at 3 PM with player introductions and autographs, with puck drop at 6:05 PM.

Celebrate the start of the season with the Package Holder Party on September 16th featuring player autographs, backyard games, a Numerica Giveaway, and a special Hockey Chalk Talk from a member of the hockey operations department.







