Kapen Inks with Hurricanes

Published on August 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the signing of 2009-born forward Hunter Kapen to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Kapen, 15, was listed by the Hurricanes in 2025 after going undrafted in the US Priority Draft and the WHL Prospects Draft. The Los Angeles, CA, product recorded a whopping 104 points (49g-55a) along with 10 penalty minutes in 83 regular season games with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 15U AAA team last season. Kapen added three points (2g-1a) in four post-season games with the Ducks. He finished first in Jr. Ducks scoring and in goals last year.

The 5 '9, 162-pound forward picked up two goals in three games with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks at the United States 15U Nationals tournament while also registering three assists in four games at the Steel Icebreaker U15 tournament in 2024- 2025. Kapen served as Captain of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA team in the 2023-2024 season where his collected 49 points (22g-25a) along with eight penalty minutes in 74 regular season games. He added two points (1g-1a) in four playoff games that season as well.

Lethbridge will open the five-game 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Marchant Crane Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Tickets for the Hurricanes home pre-season games can be purchased for $10.00, plus fees. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for purchase with the Renewal Deadline set for Tuesday, August 12th at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.