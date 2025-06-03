Cougars Sign 2025 First Round Pick Cohen Baker to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
June 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that 2025 first-round pick Cohen Baker has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Hockey Club. Baker was selected 17th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. "Cohen Baker competes as hard as anyone in this draft class," said Cougars Director of Scouting, Bob Simmonds. "He's a powerful skater with game-breaking ability. Simply put, he makes things happen."
A native of Kamloops, BC, Baker was selected following a standout season with the Burnaby Winter Club U15 Prep team, where he tallied 64 points (34G-30A) in 33 games, along with 80 penalty minutes.
He finished eighth in league scoring and was tied for third in goals. "It's going to be fun watching Cohen play against his hometown Blazers," Simmonds added. "We're excited to welcome Cohen and his family to the Cougars organization."
Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025
- Pats Sign 2025 Second-Round Pick Nicolay - Regina Pats
- Cougars Sign 2025 First Round Pick Cohen Baker to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Fiddler Taking Part in 2025 NHL Scouting Combine - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars Sign 2025 First Round Pick Cohen Baker to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Exciting Times Ahead for New Prince George Cougar Jack Finnegan
- A Long Time Coming - Riley Ashe Joins Prince George Cougars
- Cougars Sign Jack Finnegan to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Cougars Sign Cole Hajt to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement