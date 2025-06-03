Oil Kings Fiddler Taking Part in 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

June 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler is taking part in the NHL Scouting Combine this week in Buffalo, NY, U.S.A ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Fiddler is one of 90 players invited to the event that sees NHL team interview players one-on-one, and participate in fitness testing from June 2 to 7.

The 2007-born forward is ranked 26th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting and is coming off a season that saw him tally 33 points in 64 games. His 10 goals from the blueline are the second most by a 17-year-old defenceman in Oil Kings history. Fiddler also recently won bronze with Team U.S.A at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships in his hometown of Frisco, Texas, U.S.A.

The 2025 NHL Draft runs on June 27 and 28.

