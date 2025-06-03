Cougars Sign 2025 Second Round Pick Anderson Reschny to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce the signing of defenceman Anderson Reschny, the club's second-round pick (40th overall) in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Anderson is a very smart player," said Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds. "His ability to read the game and consistently make the right play is exceptional."

A product of Macklin, Saskatchewan, Reschny had a standout season with OHA Edmonton U15 Prep, tallying 38 points (9G-29A) in 36 games. He is committed to playing for the Saskatoon Blazers U18 program in 2025-26-a program that has produced several current and future Cougars, including Lee Shurgot, Ethan Hamilton, and Tatum Fouquette.

"Anderson can really control the game from the back end," Simmonds added. "He's the kind of player that makes those around him better. Our forwards are going to love playing with him. We're thrilled to welcome Anderson and his family to the Cougars organization."

Hockey is in Reschny's blood-his older brother, Cole Reschny, has spent the past two seasons with the Victoria Royals and is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, set to take place in Los Angeles, CA.







