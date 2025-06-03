Pats Sign 2025 Second-Round Pick Nicolay

June 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Regina Pats defenceman Cruz Nicolay

(Regina Pats) Regina Pats defenceman Cruz Nicolay(Regina Pats)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have signed 2010-born defenceman Cruz Nicolay to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are very pleased that Cruz and his family have committed to the Pats and the WHL by signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Cruz combines a very good skillset with elite feet and mobility, with very good hockey sense. We're excited about his future with our hockey club."

Nicolay, 15, is a 6-foot, 168 lb. left-shot defenceman who tallied 32 points (12G-20A) in 34 games with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA Club in 2024-25, winning an AEHL U15 Championship, as well as being named to the AEHL U15 Second All-Star Team. The St. Albert, Alta. product also picked up eight points (3G-5A) in five games at the John Reid Memorial Tournament. Nicolay was selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

