Tigers Fall 4-1 to London in Memorial Cup Championship

The Tigers faced off against the London Knights in the Memorial Cup Championship game on Sunday night at the Coliseum Sun Life Financial in Rimouski, Quebec. Both teams were looking to hoist their third Memorial Cup in team history. The Tigers won the previous matchup 3-1 in the round robin with Harrison Meneghin leading the way.

The Tigers came out firing in the first period putting up 11 shots in the frame. They had a number of scoring opportunities but it would London who would end up opening the scoring midway through the first. Henry Brzustewicz hit Jacob Julien entering the offensive zone with a breakout pass from their blueline. Julien went in on a breakaway, made a move and scored his second of the tournament off a backhand shot. Sam Dickinson found the scoresheet with the secondary assist on the opening goal.

The Knights struck again early in the second period. Easton Cowan took the puck behind the net and skated up the right wall. He cycled the puck back down low to Sam O'Reilly behind the net. O'Reilly took the puck into the corner before feeding it back to Cowan who was charging towards the net. Cowan found the pass and snapped it in to give London a two-goal lead. Dickinson picked up the secondary assist again to give him two points.

London added to their lead 1:40 later. The Tigers were heading into the offensive zone but Dickinson stick checked the entry and the puck came out. A Tiger defender was heading to the puck but he blew a tire. Denver Barkey was able to grab the loose puck and skate in on a breakaway. He made a move and slid the puck into the back of the net through the five hole for his second of the tournament.

Despite getting outshot 17-9 in the middle frame, the Knights would put one more goal up on the board before heading to the intermission. While on the powerplay, London was pressuring but the puck came back out to the point. Barkey stopped the puck from exiting the zone. He settled the puck, skated in and let a wrister go that found it's way to the top corner. Barkey's second of the period gave the Knights a 4-0 lead heading into the final frame.

The Tigers were able to cut the lead to three early in the third period. Veeti Vaisanen swung the puck over to Gavin McKenna on the right side. He skated in, cut to the center of the slot and let a wrister go that found the top corner for his third goal of the Memorial Cup. Tanner Molendyk picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Unfortunately for the Tigers that would be as close as they would get. London was able to secure the 4-1 victory to claim their third Memorial Cup Championship.

Harrison Meneghin had a strong game in net for the Tigers. He allowed four goals against on 24 shots but made a number of big saves. Austin Elliott had a great game in net for the Knights. He allowed only one goal against on 32 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 32

London - 24

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 1/2 - 50%

Player of the Game: Easton Cowan

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Oasiz Wiesblatt

The Tigers would like to thank all the fans for their support this season. We can hardly wait until the 25-26 season starts up in September.







