Game Preview: Memorial Cup - Championship Game vs London Knights

June 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Memorial Cup Schedule

Medicine Hat 5 @ Rimouski 4

Moncton 2 @ London 3

Rimouski 1 @ London 3

Moncton 1 @ Medicine Hat 3

London 1 @ Medicine Hat 3

Rimouski 2 @ Moncton 6

Semi-Final - Moncton 2 @ London 5

Championship - London (OHL) @ Medicine Hat (WHL) - Sunday, June 1 (7 PM ET)

Memorial Cup Round Robin Standings

Medicine Hat - 3-0-0 - 6 Points

London - 2-1-0 - 4 Points

Moncton - 1-1-1 - 2 Points

Rimouski - 0-3-0 - 0 Points

Tigers' Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the London Knights 3-1 in their third and final game of the Memorial Cup round robin tournament. Ethan Neutens (1G, 1A) led the Tigers with a two-point night. Mathew Ward and Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Tigers in the victory. Harrison Meneghin had a game for the ages. He made big save after big save to claim his third victory of the tournament. He finished with 35 saves on 36 shots on his way to being named player of the game. With the win, the Tigers finished off the round robin with a perfect 3-0 record and earned a spot in the Championship game on Sunday, June 1st.

Memorial Cup Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats

Goals - Ryder Ritchie - MH (4)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt - MH (5)

Points - Easton Cowan - LDN (6)

PIMs - Denver Barkey - LDN (14)

Plus/Minus - Oliver Bonk - LDN (+6)

Goalie Stats

Wins - Harrison Meneghin - MH, Austin Elliott - LDN (3)

Save % - Austin Elliott - LDN (.936)

GAA - Austin Elliott - LDN (1.74)

Shutouts - N/A

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Memorial Cup):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Ryder Ritchie (4) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (3)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (5) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.927)

Points - 3 Players Tied (5) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.00)

PIMs - 3 Players Tied (4) Shutouts - N/A

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+4)

Special Teams (Memorial Cup):

Power Play: 3 - 11 - 27.3%

Penalty Kill: 5 - 9 - 55.6%

Current Streaks:

Player Name Streak

Ryder Ritchie 5 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Harrison Meneghin 6 Game Win Streak

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Tigers London Knights

47-17-3-1

Central Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

55-11-2

Midwest Division - 1st

Western Conference - 1st

Home - 29-4-1-0 - T-1st

Away - 26-7-1-0 - 1st

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

Championship History: The 2025 WHL Championship was the Tigers' sixth title, tying them with the Kamloops Blazers for the most in WHL history. The Tigers have previously been to five Memorial Cups ('73, '87, '88, '04, '07) winning back-to-back tournaments in 1987 & 1988.

2025 WHL Playoffs

Round 1 - Vs Swift Current Broncos

Game 1 - 4-0 Win

Game 2 - 6-3 Win

Game 3 - 5-4 Loss

Game 4 - 4-3 Win

Game 5 - 3-2 Win Round 2 - Vs Prince Albert Raiders

Game 1 - 6-4 Win

Game 2 - 5-4 Win

Game 3 - 6-1 Win

Game 4 - 3-0 Win

Round 3 - Lethbridge Hurricanes

Game 1 - 5-2 Win

Game 2 - 7-2 Win

Game 3 - 7-6 Win

Game 4 - 5-3 Win Round 4 - Vs Spokane Chiefs

Game 1 - 4-1 Win

Game 2 - 6-2 Loss

Game 3 - 6-0 Win

Game 4 - 5-2 Win

Game 5 - 4-2 Win

2025 WHL Playoffs MVP: Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin was named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP. He went 14-1 with three shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a 0.907% save percentage through 16 games this postseason.

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (14) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (14)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (29) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.906)

Points - Gavin McKenna (38) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.35)

PIMs - Mathew Ward / Oasiz Wiesblatt (30) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (3)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+23)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 24 - 65 - 36.9%

Penalty Kill: 48 - 60 - 80.0%

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

Drafted / Signed Players:

Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames - 2024 - 41st Overall)

Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets - 2024 - 4th Overall)

Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning- 2024 - 206th Overall)

Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators- 2023 - 24th Overall)

Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars- 2024 - 158th Overall)

Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild- 2024 - 45th Overall)

Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers- 2024 - 193rd Overall)

Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club- 2024 - 96th Overall)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) - Signed)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Spokane Chiefs 5-2 Win Vs London Knights - Sun, June 1 7:00 PM (ET)

@ Spokane Chiefs 4-2 Win

@ Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 Win

Vs Moncton Wildcats 3-1 Win

Vs London Knights 3-1 Win







Western Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2025

Game Preview: Memorial Cup - Championship Game vs London Knights - Medicine Hat Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.