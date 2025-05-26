Tigers Tame the Moncton Wildcats 3-1

May 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers had a couple of days off after opening the Memorial Cup with a 5-4 victory against the host, Rimouski Oceanic. Their second game was Monday night against the QMJHL Champion Moncton Wildcats. The Wildcats lost their lone game of the tournament 3-2 in overtime to the OHL Champion London Knights last night.

Medicine Hat got off to a great start in the first period against Moncton. They controlled the play and outshout the Wildcats 13-11 in the frame. Ryder Ritchie opened the scoring for the second straight game in the tournament, lighting the lamp only 4:24 into the game. Gavin McKenna got away on a partial breakaway but his shot missed the net to the right. The puck bounced off the boards and out to a trailing Oasiz Wiesblatt who quickly moved it cross ice to Ritchie. He fired the puck in off the pass to give the Tigers the early lead.

The Tigers turned up the pressure in the second period. They had a pair of power play opportunities and outshot the Wildcats 17 to 6 in the frame. They were able to capitalize on the second power play with Ritchie netting his second of the game. The Tigers' power play unit's puck movement kept the Wildcats from setting up. Ritchie moved the puck up to Jonas Woo at the point while shifting up on his side. Woo swung the puck down to Andrew Basha in the right corner. He spotted Ritchie coming back down and hit him with a perfect pass. Ritchie was able to let a one-timer go from the top of the faceoff dot that found the top corner to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead heading into the third.

Moncton came out early in the third period and cut the lead to one. Just 31 seconds into the game, Dyllan Gill found the back of the net with a wrister from the point that made its way through all the bodies in front. Loke Johansson and Alex Mercier picked up the helpers on Gill's second of the tournament.

The Wildcats kept battling for the tying goal but the Tigers played smart, defensive hockey throughout the third. Late in the frame, Moncton decided to pull their goalie and go with the extra man. Their effort was hurt though by a late too many men call that left them playing 5 on 5 without a netminder. The Tigers would take advantage and ice the game with an empty net goal from McKenna. He fired the puck down the ice from his own end to secure the Tigers 3-1 victory.

Harrison Meneghin was big in net for the Tigers. He made a number of highlight reel saves on route to his second win of the tournament. He saved 21 of the 22 shots he faced in the victory. Mathis Rousseau had a strong game in net for the Wildcats. Despite picking up the loss, he only allowed two goals against on 40 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 41

Moncton - 22

Special Teams:

PP: 2/5 - 40%

PK: 2/2 - 100%

Player of the Game: Ryder Ritchie

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Hunter St. Martin

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night against the OHL Champion London Knights. There is a lot at stake as the winner will head straight to the Championship game on Sunday, June 1st. Game time is 5:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on TSN.







