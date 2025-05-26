Game Preview: Memorial Cup - Game 2 vs Moncton Wildcats
May 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Memorial Cup Schedule
Medicine Hat 5 @ Rimouski 4
Moncton 2 @ London 3
Rimouski 1 @ London 3
Moncton (QMJHL) @ Medicine Hat (WHL) - Monday, May 26 (7 PM ET)
London (OHL) @ Medicine Hat (WHL) - Tuesday, May 27 (7 PM ET)
Rimouski (QMJHL) @ Moncton (QMJHL) - Wednesday, May 28 (7 PM ET)
Tie-Breaker* - Thursday, May 29 (7 PM ET)
Semi-Final - Friday, May 30 (7 PM ET)
Championship - Sunday, June 1 (7 PM ET)
*If necessary
Memorial Cup Standings
London - 2-0-0 - 4 Points
Medicine Hat - 1-0-0 - 2 Points
Moncton - 0-0-1 - 0 Points
Rimouski - 0-1-0 - 0 Points
Tigers' Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 in the opening game of the Memorial Cup tournament. Oasiz Wiesblatt (3A) lead the team with three points in the victory. Bryce Pickford scored two goals to extend his goal streak to nine games. Gavin McKenna, Ryder Ritchie and Hunter St. Martin also lit the lamp for the Tigers in the win. Harrison Meneghin continued his winning ways making 20 saves to pick up his first Memorial Cup victory.
Memorial Cup Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford - MH, Sam O'Reilly - LDN (4)
Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt - MH, Mathieu Cataford - RIM, Easton Cowan - LDN (3)
Points - Easton Cowan - LDN (4)
PIMs - Denver Barkey - LDN (10)
Plus/Minus - Easton Cowan - LDN, Sam Dickinson - LDN (+3)
Goalie Stats
Wins - Austin Elliott - LDN (2)
Save % - Austin Elliott - LDN (.948)
GAA - Austin Elliott - LDN (1.45)
Shutouts - N/A
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Memorial Cup):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford (2) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (1)
Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (3) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.833)
Points - Oasiz Wiesblatt (3) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (4.00)
PIMs - 4 Players Tied (2) Shutouts - N/A
Plus/Minus - 4 Players Tied (+2)
Special Teams (Memorial Cup):
Power Play: 1 - 3 - 33.3%
Penalty Kill: 1 - 4 - 25.0%
Current Streaks:
Player Name Streak
Bryce Pickford 10 Game Point Streak - 18 Points
Hunter St. Martin 7 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Jonas Woo 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Ryder Ritchie 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Bryce Pickford 9 Game Goal Streak - 12 Goals
Harrison Meneghin 4 Game Win Streak
2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Tigers Moncton Wildcats
47-17-3-1
Central Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 1st
Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th
Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd
53-9-2-0
Maritimes Division - 1st
Eastern Conference - 1st
Home - 27-4-1-0 - T-1st
Away - 26-5-1-0 - 1st
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)
Championship History: The 2025 WHL Championship was the Tigers' 6th title, tying them with the Kamloops Blazers for the most in WHL history. The Tigers have previously been to five Memorial Cups ('73, '87, '88, '04, '07) winning back-to-back tournaments in 1987 & 1988.
2025 WHL Playoffs
Round 1 - Vs Swift Current Broncos
Game 1 - 4-0 Win
Game 2 - 6-3 Win
Game 3 - 5-4 Loss
Game 4 - 4-3 Win
Game 5 - 3-2 Win Round 2 - Vs Prince Albert Raiders
Game 1 - 6-4 Win
Game 2 - 5-4 Win
Game 3 - 6-1 Win
Game 4 - 3-0 Win
Round 3 - Lethbridge Hurricanes
Game 1 - 5-2 Win
Game 2 - 7-2 Win
Game 3 - 7-6 Win
Game 4 - 5-3 Win Round 4 - Vs Spokane Chiefs
Game 1 - 4-1 Win
Game 2 - 6-2 Loss
Game 3 - 6-0 Win
Game 4 - 5-2 Win
Game 5 - 4-2 Win
2025 WHL Playoffs MVP: Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin was named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP. He went 14-1 with three shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a 0.907% save percentage through 16 games this postseason.
Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (14) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (14)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (29) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.906)
Points - Gavin McKenna (38) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.35)
PIMs - Mathew Ward / Oasiz Wiesblatt (30) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (3)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+23)
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Power Play: 24 - 65 - 36.9%
Penalty Kill: 48 - 60 - 80.0%
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
Drafted / Signed Players:
Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames - 2024 - 41st Overall)
Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets - 2024 - 4th Overall)
Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning- 2024 - 206th Overall)
Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators- 2023 - 24th Overall)
Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars- 2024 - 158th Overall)
Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild- 2024 - 45th Overall)
Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers- 2024 - 193rd Overall)
Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club- 2024 - 96th Overall)
Oasiz Wiesblatt (Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) - Signed)
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
Vs Spokane Chiefs 6-2 Loss Vs Moncton Wildcats - Mon, May 26 7:00 PM (ET)
@ Spokane Chiefs 6-0 Win Vs London Knights - Tues, May 27 7:00 PM (ET)
@ Spokane Chiefs 5-2 Win Tie-Breaker - Thur, May 29* 7:00 PM (ET)
@ Spokane Chiefs 4-2 Win Semi-Final - Fri, May 30* 7:00 PM (ET)
@ Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 Win Championship - Sun, June 1* 7:00 PM (ET)
* If necessary
