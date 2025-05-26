Game Preview: Memorial Cup - Game 2 vs Moncton Wildcats

May 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Memorial Cup Schedule

Medicine Hat 5 @ Rimouski 4

Moncton 2 @ London 3

Rimouski 1 @ London 3

Moncton (QMJHL) @ Medicine Hat (WHL) - Monday, May 26 (7 PM ET)

London (OHL) @ Medicine Hat (WHL) - Tuesday, May 27 (7 PM ET)

Rimouski (QMJHL) @ Moncton (QMJHL) - Wednesday, May 28 (7 PM ET)

Tie-Breaker* - Thursday, May 29 (7 PM ET)

Semi-Final - Friday, May 30 (7 PM ET)

Championship - Sunday, June 1 (7 PM ET)

*If necessary

Memorial Cup Standings

London - 2-0-0 - 4 Points

Medicine Hat - 1-0-0 - 2 Points

Moncton - 0-0-1 - 0 Points

Rimouski - 0-1-0 - 0 Points

Tigers' Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 in the opening game of the Memorial Cup tournament. Oasiz Wiesblatt (3A) lead the team with three points in the victory. Bryce Pickford scored two goals to extend his goal streak to nine games. Gavin McKenna, Ryder Ritchie and Hunter St. Martin also lit the lamp for the Tigers in the win. Harrison Meneghin continued his winning ways making 20 saves to pick up his first Memorial Cup victory.

Memorial Cup Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford - MH, Sam O'Reilly - LDN (4)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt - MH, Mathieu Cataford - RIM, Easton Cowan - LDN (3)

Points - Easton Cowan - LDN (4)

PIMs - Denver Barkey - LDN (10)

Plus/Minus - Easton Cowan - LDN, Sam Dickinson - LDN (+3)

Goalie Stats

Wins - Austin Elliott - LDN (2)

Save % - Austin Elliott - LDN (.948)

GAA - Austin Elliott - LDN (1.45)

Shutouts - N/A

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Memorial Cup):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford (2) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (3) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.833)

Points - Oasiz Wiesblatt (3) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (4.00)

PIMs - 4 Players Tied (2) Shutouts - N/A

Plus/Minus - 4 Players Tied (+2)

Special Teams (Memorial Cup):

Power Play: 1 - 3 - 33.3%

Penalty Kill: 1 - 4 - 25.0%

Current Streaks:

Player Name Streak

Bryce Pickford 10 Game Point Streak - 18 Points

Hunter St. Martin 7 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Jonas Woo 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Ryder Ritchie 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Bryce Pickford 9 Game Goal Streak - 12 Goals

Harrison Meneghin 4 Game Win Streak

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Tigers Moncton Wildcats

47-17-3-1

Central Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

53-9-2-0

Maritimes Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 27-4-1-0 - T-1st

Away - 26-5-1-0 - 1st

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

Championship History: The 2025 WHL Championship was the Tigers' 6th title, tying them with the Kamloops Blazers for the most in WHL history. The Tigers have previously been to five Memorial Cups ('73, '87, '88, '04, '07) winning back-to-back tournaments in 1987 & 1988.

2025 WHL Playoffs

Round 1 - Vs Swift Current Broncos

Game 1 - 4-0 Win

Game 2 - 6-3 Win

Game 3 - 5-4 Loss

Game 4 - 4-3 Win

Game 5 - 3-2 Win Round 2 - Vs Prince Albert Raiders

Game 1 - 6-4 Win

Game 2 - 5-4 Win

Game 3 - 6-1 Win

Game 4 - 3-0 Win

Round 3 - Lethbridge Hurricanes

Game 1 - 5-2 Win

Game 2 - 7-2 Win

Game 3 - 7-6 Win

Game 4 - 5-3 Win Round 4 - Vs Spokane Chiefs

Game 1 - 4-1 Win

Game 2 - 6-2 Loss

Game 3 - 6-0 Win

Game 4 - 5-2 Win

Game 5 - 4-2 Win

2025 WHL Playoffs MVP: Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin was named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP. He went 14-1 with three shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a 0.907% save percentage through 16 games this postseason.

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (14) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (14)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (29) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.906)

Points - Gavin McKenna (38) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.35)

PIMs - Mathew Ward / Oasiz Wiesblatt (30) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (3)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+23)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 24 - 65 - 36.9%

Penalty Kill: 48 - 60 - 80.0%

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

Drafted / Signed Players:

Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames - 2024 - 41st Overall)

Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets - 2024 - 4th Overall)

Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning- 2024 - 206th Overall)

Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators- 2023 - 24th Overall)

Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars- 2024 - 158th Overall)

Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild- 2024 - 45th Overall)

Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers- 2024 - 193rd Overall)

Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club- 2024 - 96th Overall)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) - Signed)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Spokane Chiefs 6-2 Loss Vs Moncton Wildcats - Mon, May 26 7:00 PM (ET)

@ Spokane Chiefs 6-0 Win Vs London Knights - Tues, May 27 7:00 PM (ET)

@ Spokane Chiefs 5-2 Win Tie-Breaker - Thur, May 29* 7:00 PM (ET)

@ Spokane Chiefs 4-2 Win Semi-Final - Fri, May 30* 7:00 PM (ET)

@ Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 Win Championship - Sun, June 1* 7:00 PM (ET)

