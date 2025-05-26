Medicine Hat Tigers Win Game 4 of 2025 Memorial Cup

Medicine Hat Tigers congratulate goaltender Harrison Meneghin

Rimouski, Que. - Ryder Ritchie's three-point night vaulted the Medicine Hat Tigers past the Moncton Wildcats in a Memorial Cup catfight on Monday night.

The Minnesota Wild prospect scored twice and added an assist on Gavin McKenna's empty-net goal to secure a 3-1 victory to help Medicine Hat improve to 2-0-0 at the tournament.

The win guarantees that Medicine Hat will advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal, at a minimum.

If the Tigers beat the OHL Champion London Knights in their final round-robin game on Tuesday, they would advance directly to the title match.

"We are grateful for the opportunity, we don't take it for granted," General Manager and Head Coach Willie Desjardins said. "We know what the games are going to be like. We know they're going to be hard. I think we got big contributions. I think Ryder is playing his best hockey of the year and stuff like that makes it good for us. Everybody knows London's a good team. They're that close to winning last year. I think they might even be a better team this year. So we know that's a big challenge for us."

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom also made his Memorial Cup debut, going 6/11 at the faceoff dot and drawing a high-sticking penalty in the third period to stymie a late Wildcats push.

"It's special to be here, and I'm super grateful to come in and play here with my teammates," Lindstrom said postgame. "Overall, felt good just to be with the guys and compete."

For a second straight game, Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie lit the lamp first.

Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt started the play by springing WHL Player of the Year Gavin McKenna for a breakaway opportunity on Mathis Rousseau, with his shot going slightly wide and rebounding off the boards.

McKenna played the puck back to Wiesblatt, who teed up Ritchie to sweep the puck in for his second goal at the 2025 Memorial Cup.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Harrison Meneghin held the Wildcats scoreless in the first period with a slew of sensational saves- including a kicking pad stop on Maxim Cote on the doorstep of the Tigers net.

The Tigers sank their claws into the second period as they outshot the Wildcats 17-6.

On a power play, rookie Liam Ruck appeared to double the lead as he jabbed at a loose puck in the blue paint and kicked it past Rosseau. The goal was called back after review.

Nonetheless, the Tabbies came up with an undeniable power-play tally shortly afterward as NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Jonas Woo sliced a pass from the point down low to Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha, who made a short pass to tee up Ritchie for his second goal of the night.

Meneghin showed exactly how he earned his entry-level contract with the Lightning in the back half of the frame as Draft-eligible German import Julius Sumpf barrelled down the ice on the breakaway, only to be shut down as the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP flashed the leather and held onto the puck.

But the Wildcats still had plenty of bite.

Meneghin's fellow Tampa Bay prospect Dyllan Gill chopped the lead in half with a deceptive wrister from the point.

As the Wildcats poured on the pressure with the clock winding down, Ritchie vanquished their comeback hopes by kicking a puck to McKenna for a long empty-net goal.

Meneghin saved 21 of 22 shots faced for a .954 save percentage, with the Tigers outshooting the Wildcats 41-22.

Medicine Hat gets right back to work on Tuesday, May 27, as they close out round-robin play against the OHL Champion London Knights (2-0).

Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. MST at Rimouski's Sun Life Financial Coliseum.

Viewers in Canada can tune in on TSN, while fans in the United States and elsewhere can stream the action on Victory+.

