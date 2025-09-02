Game Preview: Pre-Season Game 1 at Lethbridge Hurricanes
Published on September 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
@ Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup will be the first of two games in the pre-season between the Highway 3 rivals. They will close the pre-season with a game on Saturday, September 13th in Medicine Hat. The Tigers posted a record of 5-3-0-0 against the Canes last season.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025)
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat - 47-17-3-1
Central - 1st
East - 1st
Lethbridge - 42-21-3-2
Central - 3rd
East - 4th
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)
Recent Signings:
Carter Casey (Grand Rapids, MN)
Jaxson Craig (Edmonton, AB)
Noah Davidson (Irvine, CA)
Kyle Heger (Eagan, MN)
Gavin Kor (Rochester, MN)
Kade Stengrim (Brainerd, MN)
Luke Warrener (East Amherst, NY)
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Pre-Season Schedule:
Saturday, September 6 - VS Lethbridge Hurricanes
Friday, September 12 - VS Kelowna Rockets
Saturday, September 13 - VS Kelowna Rockets
Western Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Vees Announce New Broadcast Voice - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Pre-Season Game 1 at Lethbridge Hurricanes - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Blazers Sign 2010-Born Forward Collin Kim - Kamloops Blazers
- Rockets Sign 2024 3rd Round Pick Linden Sobocan - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Game Preview: Pre-Season Game 1 at Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Tigers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp
- 2025 WHL Graduates: Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tigers Acquire WHL Rights to Hafele from Spokane
- 26 WHL Players Named to Roster for Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp