Game Preview: Pre-Season Game 1 at Lethbridge Hurricanes

Published on September 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

@ Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup will be the first of two games in the pre-season between the Highway 3 rivals. They will close the pre-season with a game on Saturday, September 13th in Medicine Hat. The Tigers posted a record of 5-3-0-0 against the Canes last season.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025)

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 47-17-3-1

Central - 1st

East - 1st

Lethbridge - 42-21-3-2

Central - 3rd

East - 4th

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Recent Signings:

Carter Casey (Grand Rapids, MN)

Jaxson Craig (Edmonton, AB)

Noah Davidson (Irvine, CA)

Kyle Heger (Eagan, MN)

Gavin Kor (Rochester, MN)

Kade Stengrim (Brainerd, MN)

Luke Warrener (East Amherst, NY)

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Pre-Season Schedule:

Saturday, September 6 - VS Lethbridge Hurricanes

Friday, September 12 - VS Kelowna Rockets

Saturday, September 13 - VS Kelowna Rockets







