Rockets Sign 2024 3rd Round Pick Linden Sobocan

Published on September 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has signed goaltender Linden Sobocan, the Rockets' third-round selection (60th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Sobocan, 16, is a 6-foot-4, 207-pound goaltender from Cochrane, Alberta. He is coming off a standout 2024-25 season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U17 Prep program, where he appeared in 22 regular season games, finishing with a 1.61 goals-against average, a .938 save percentage, and seven shutouts. His play earned him league-wide recognition, being named the CSSHL U17 Top Goaltender while also leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage and earning a spot on the First All-Star Team (BC). In the playoffs, he continued his strong form with a 2.04 GAA and a .934 save percentage. Prior to that, Sobocan played for OHA U15 Prep, where he was named to the CSSHL U15 First All-Star Team (BC) in 2023-24.

Sobocan is currently participating in Rockets Training Camp at Prospera Place and could see action in preseason play in the coming days as the Rockets host Penticton in their opener on Wednesday, September 3rd, at 7:05 p.m. He is set to return to Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep following the Rockets preseason to further his development.

The Rockets open their 2025-26 WHL season on Friday, September 19 against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.







