Blazers Sign 2010-Born Forward Collin Kim

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2010-born forward Collin Kim to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Kim was selected by the Blazers in the 1st round, 15th overall in the 2025 U.S. Prospects Draft.

Kim is from Asuza, California and stands at 5'10" and 135lbs. He played the 2024-2025 season with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 14U AAA team where he was the top scorer with 31 goals, 27 assists and 58 points in 46 games.

"We would like to welcome Collin and his family to the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development and look forward to seeing him with the Blazers in the coming seasons."

Kim participated in 2025 Kamloops Blazers training camp. As a 15-year-old U.S. born player he is not eligible to player for the hockey club until the 2026-2027 season.







