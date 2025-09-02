Vees Announce New Broadcast Voice

Published on September 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees are pleased to welcome Riley Pollock as the team's new Director of Broadcast & Communications, ahead of the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

Pollock joins the Vees from Calgary, Alberta, where he was the Digital Content Manager for the Calgary Stampeders and Calgary Roughnecks, under the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. He was also the play-by-play voice of the University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey and football programs for the past six years.

"I am so excited to join such a storied organization as the Vees transition into the WHL. Doing play by play in the WHL has been a dream of mine since I was young and I can't wait to get to work and give this team my all every day," said Pollock.

Riley will join the Vees for the preseason road trip down South in Portland and Seattle on the 12th and 13th.

Riley will take over the role from Fraser Rodgers, who resigned at the end of August. The Vees would like to thank Fraser for his contributions over his lengthy tenure with the club.

"Fraser has called so many memorable moments in Vees hockey history. He will always have a special place in our organization. We wish him and his family all the best in the future," said Head Coach, GM, and President Fred Harbinson.

Fraser's last broadcast will be tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3rd, when the Vees take on the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place in WHL Pre-Season action; puck drop is 7:05 pm. Fans can tune in to Summit 800 AM in Penticton and Summit 98.5 FM in Summerland.







