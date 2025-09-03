Warriors Sign Elke to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on September 2, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2025 first-round pick, Kash Elke, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Kash had a very good camp and proved to us he is going to be a big part of the organization moving forward," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Kash brings size and skill down the middle."

In 2023-2024, Elke notched 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 games through 28 games played with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA team.

Last season, Elke was named Captain of the team, and he tallied a team-leading 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points through 29 games. Elke ranked 8th in total points in the SAAHL U15 league for the 2024-2025 season.

Earlier this summer, Elke was named to the Development Camp roster for Hockey Saskatchewan's U16 Program of Excellence.

The product of Lanigan, Saskatchewan, has committed to play with the Tisdale Trojans U18 AAA team this fall.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2025-2026 season can be purchased online or through the Moose Jaw Warriors business office.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.