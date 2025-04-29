Game Preview: Round 3 - Game 3 at Lethbridge Hurricanes

April 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025)

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Tigers Lethbridge Hurricanes

47-17-3-1

Central Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

42-21-3-2

Central Division - 3rd

Eastern Conference - 4th

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 5th

Away - 17-14-1-2 - 8th

Round 3 Schedule - Medicine Hat Leads 2-0

Game 1 - Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 5

Game 2 - Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 7

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge - Tuesday, April 29 (7:00 PM)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge - Wednesday, April 30 (7:00 PM)

Game 5 - Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat - Friday, May 2 (7:00 PM)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Lethbridge - Saturday, May 3 (7:00 PM)*

Game 7 - Lethbridge @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, May 6 (7:00 PM)*

*If necessary.

Previous Game:The Tigers defeated defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-2 in Game 2 at Co-op Place. Gavin McKenna (5A) led the Tigers with a five-point night. Bryce Pickford (2G, 2A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (2G) also had big nights finding the back of the net twice each. Liam Ruck (1G), Josh Van Mulligen (1G) and Misha Volotovskii (1G, 1A) were the other goal scorers for the Tigers in the victory. Harrison Meneghin had another great game in net against his former team. He made 13 saves to pick up his eighth win of the playoffs. Jordan Switzer also saw some action relieving Meneghin for the remainder of the third period. He was solid in net making seven saves.

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (13) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (8)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (22) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.910)

Points - Gavin McKenna (29) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (1.93)

PIMs - Ryder Ritchie (18) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford / Jonas Woo (+17)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 15 - 45 - 34.1%

Penalty Kill: 30 - 37 - 81.1%

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 29 (Tied 4th)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 24 (Tied 8th)

Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 13 (2nd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 22 (3rd)

Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 6 (2nd)

Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 3 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Bryce Pickford - 6 (Tied 7th)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 2 (Tied 1st)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 3rd)

First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 3 (Tied 1st)

First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (Tied 3rd)

Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 4th)

Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 4th)

Insurance Goals Veeti Vaisanen - 1 (Tied 9th)

Insurance Goals Misha Volotovskii - 1 (Tied 9th)

Penalty Minutes Ryder Ritchie - 18 (Tied 5th)

Penalty Minutes Mathew Ward - 16 (Tied 8th)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +17 (Tied 1st)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +17 (Tied 1st)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +11 (9th)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 8 (Tied 2nd)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 1.93 (1st)

Save Percentage Harrison Meneghin - .910 (7th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 1st)

Roaring Runs (Playoffs):

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 11 Game Point Streak - 29 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 11 Game Point Streak - 24 Points

Tanner Molendyk 6 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Josh Van Mulligen 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Harrison Meneghin 6 Game Win Streak

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)

Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Prince Albert 6-4 Win @ Lethbridge - Tues. Apr 29 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Prince Albert 5-4 Win @ Lethbridge - Wed. Apr 30 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert 6-1 Win Vs Lethbridge - Fri. May 2* 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 5-2 Win @ Lethbridge - Sat. May 3* 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 7-2 Win Vs Lethbridge - Tues. May 6* 7:00 PM (MST)

* If necessary

