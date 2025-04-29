Chiefs General Manager Bardsley Wins Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year
April 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley is the winner of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as the WHL Executive of the Year for 2024-25, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.
WHL Executive of the Year Finalists
Eastern Conference- Willie Desjardins- Medicine Hat Tigers
Eastern Conference- Garry Davidson- Calgary Hitmen
Eastern Conference- Colin Priestner- Saskatoon Blades
Western Conference- Matt Bardsley- Spokane Chiefs
Western Conference- Jake Heisinger- Victoria Royals
Western Conference- Mike Fraser- Everett Silvertips
Bardsley's efforts helped Spokane finish second in a highly competitive U.S. Division with a 45-20-1-2 record, marking the team's winningest season in 14 years.
In his third season as Spokane's General Manager, Bardsley helped build one of the dynamic lines in recent WHL history.
2024 WHL Trade Deadline acquisition Shea Van Olm started his first full season as a Chief with a bang and went on to lead all WHL skaters in regular season goals on a line with Spokane Captain and 2021 WHL Prospects Draft first-overall pick Berkly Catton.
Bardsley put his team over the top by adding prized Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall at the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline in one of the biggest moves of the season.
Cristall, Catton and Van Olm combined for 67 goals and 108 points in 29 games to close out the regular season.
Catton, a Seattle Kraken prospect, and Cristall were named to the 2024-25 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team and garnered WHL Player of the Year nominations, while Van Olm was recognized as a member of the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.
Bardsley also brought in 2024 CHL Import Draft first-round pick Assanali Sarkenov, a 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward who added a commanding physical presence and 27 points (10G-17A) in his first season of hockey in North America.
Spokane finished second in goals for (292) and fifth in goals against (202) while dominating on special teams with the WHL's top power play (28.9%) and third-best penalty kill (80.8%).
This marks the fourth time a Spokane Chiefs General Manager has won the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy and the first time since 1999-2000, when Tim Speltz won his second WHL Executive of the Year award.
The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is named for Lloyd Saunders, a longtime supporter of junior hockey in Western Canada.
Dubbed the 'Dean' of sportscasters in Western Canada, Saunders covered major events such as the Olympics, the World Series, the Grey Cup, several Briers and six Memorial Cups.
Saunders was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2025 WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.
Executive of the Year Winners (Since 2003)
*Also selected as the CHL Executive of the Year
2024-25 Matt Bardsley, Spokane
2023-24 Mark Lamb, Prince George
2022-23 Bil La Forge, Seattle
2021-22 Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE
2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19
2019-20 Peter Anholt, Lethbridge
2018-19 Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert
2017-18 Garry Davidson, Everett
2016-17 John Paddock, Regina
2015-16 Peter Anholt, Lethbridge
2014-15 Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon
2013-14 Cam Hope, Victoria
2012-13 Bob Green, Edmonton
2011-12 Bob Green, Edmonton
2010-11 Lorne Molleken, Saskatoon
2009-10 Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon
2008-09 Kelly Kisio, Calgary
2007-08 Bob Tory, Tri-City
2006-07 Bob Tory, Tri-City
2005-06 Scott Bonner, Vancouver
2004-05 Jeff Chynoweth, Kootenay
2003-04 Kelly Kisio, Calgary
2002-03 Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna
