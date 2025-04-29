Chiefs General Manager Bardsley Wins Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley is the winner of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as the WHL Executive of the Year for 2024-25, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

WHL Executive of the Year Finalists

Eastern Conference- Willie Desjardins- Medicine Hat Tigers

Eastern Conference- Garry Davidson- Calgary Hitmen

Eastern Conference- Colin Priestner- Saskatoon Blades

Western Conference- Matt Bardsley- Spokane Chiefs

Western Conference- Jake Heisinger- Victoria Royals

Western Conference- Mike Fraser- Everett Silvertips

Bardsley's efforts helped Spokane finish second in a highly competitive U.S. Division with a 45-20-1-2 record, marking the team's winningest season in 14 years.

In his third season as Spokane's General Manager, Bardsley helped build one of the dynamic lines in recent WHL history.

2024 WHL Trade Deadline acquisition Shea Van Olm started his first full season as a Chief with a bang and went on to lead all WHL skaters in regular season goals on a line with Spokane Captain and 2021 WHL Prospects Draft first-overall pick Berkly Catton.

Bardsley put his team over the top by adding prized Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall at the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline in one of the biggest moves of the season.

Cristall, Catton and Van Olm combined for 67 goals and 108 points in 29 games to close out the regular season.

Catton, a Seattle Kraken prospect, and Cristall were named to the 2024-25 WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team and garnered WHL Player of the Year nominations, while Van Olm was recognized as a member of the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team.

Bardsley also brought in 2024 CHL Import Draft first-round pick Assanali Sarkenov, a 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward who added a commanding physical presence and 27 points (10G-17A) in his first season of hockey in North America.

Spokane finished second in goals for (292) and fifth in goals against (202) while dominating on special teams with the WHL's top power play (28.9%) and third-best penalty kill (80.8%).

This marks the fourth time a Spokane Chiefs General Manager has won the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy and the first time since 1999-2000, when Tim Speltz won his second WHL Executive of the Year award.

The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is named for Lloyd Saunders, a longtime supporter of junior hockey in Western Canada.

Dubbed the 'Dean' of sportscasters in Western Canada, Saunders covered major events such as the Olympics, the World Series, the Grey Cup, several Briers and six Memorial Cups.

Saunders was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2025 WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Executive of the Year Winners (Since 2003)

*Also selected as the CHL Executive of the Year

2024-25 Matt Bardsley, Spokane

2023-24 Mark Lamb, Prince George

2022-23 Bil La Forge, Seattle

2021-22 Matt Cockell, Winnipeg ICE

2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20 Peter Anholt, Lethbridge

2018-19 Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert

2017-18 Garry Davidson, Everett

2016-17 John Paddock, Regina

2015-16 Peter Anholt, Lethbridge

2014-15 Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon

2013-14 Cam Hope, Victoria

2012-13 Bob Green, Edmonton

2011-12 Bob Green, Edmonton

2010-11 Lorne Molleken, Saskatoon

2009-10 Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon

2008-09 Kelly Kisio, Calgary

2007-08 Bob Tory, Tri-City

2006-07 Bob Tory, Tri-City

2005-06 Scott Bonner, Vancouver

2004-05 Jeff Chynoweth, Kootenay

2003-04 Kelly Kisio, Calgary

2002-03 Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna

