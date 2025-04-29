Royals Head Coach Patrick Awarded Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Coach of the Year

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Victoria Royals Head Coach James Patrick is the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as the 2024-25 WHL Coach of the Year.

WHL Coach of the Year Finalists

Eastern Conference- Willie Desjardins- Medicine Hat Tigers

Eastern Conference- Dan DaSilva- Saskatoon Blades

Eastern Conference- Bill Peters- Lethbridge Hurricanes

Western Conference- James Patrick- Victoria Royals|

Western Conference- Brad Lauer- Spokane Chiefs

Western Conference- Matt O'Dette- Seattle Thunderbirds

In his first full season at the helm, Patrick guided the Royals to a 40-17-4-7 record, clinching the B.C. Division title for the second time in team history.

Victoria boasted the league's second-best road record (23-8-2-1) and scored the fourth-most goals (272) while icing the WHL's second-best powerplay, which hummed along at 28.6%.

The Royals were also the third least-penalized team in the league in 2024-25 with 668 PIMs.

2025 NHL Draft-eligible centreman and alternate captain Cole Reschny developed his two-way play and led his team with 92 points (26G-66A), while 16-year-old blueliner Keaton Verhoeff tied for second among all defencemen in goals with 21, earning a nomination for WHL Rookie of the Year.

Veteran Teydon Trembecky and 2025 WHL Trade Deadline acquisitions Brandon Lisowsky and Kenta Isogai all surpassed the 30-goal mark, with Trembecky finishing third in the WHL goals race with a career-best 46 tallies.

Patrick previously earned the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy in 2022 after winning the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as regular-season champions with the then-Winnipeg ICE.

This is the third time a Royals coach has been named the WHL Coach of the Year.

The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy honours the memory of Dunc McCallum, who was named WHL Coach of the Year twice while turning the Brandon Wheat Kings into a formidable powerhouse of the 1970s, culminating in a WHL Championship win and Memorial Cup Final appearance in 1979.

From 1976 to 1981, McCallum amassed an impressive regular season record of 251-123-41 behind the Brandon bench.

The WHL Coach of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

* Also selected as CHL Coach of the Year

2024-25 James Patrick, Victoria

2023-24 Mark Lamb, Prince George

2022-23 Brennan Sonne, Saskatoon

2021-22 James Patrick, Winnipeg

2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19

2019-20 Brad Lauer, Edmonton

2018-19 Marc Habscheid, Prince Albert

2017-18 Manny Viveiros, Swift Current

2016-17 John Paddock, Regina

2015-16 Dave Lowry, Victoria

2014-15 John Paddock, Regina

2013-14 Dave Lowry, Victoria

2012-13 Ryan McGill, Kootenay

2011-12 Jim Hiller, Tri-City*

2010-11 Don Nachbaur, Spokane

2009-10 Mark Holick, Kootenay

2008-09 Don Hay, Vancouver

2007-08 Don Nachbaur, Tri-City

2006-07 Cory Clouston, Kootenay

2005-06 Will Desjardins, Medicine Hat*

2004-05 Cory Clouston, Kootenay*

2003-04 Kevin Constantine, Everett

2002-03 Marc Habscheid, Kelowna*

