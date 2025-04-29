James Patrick Named Recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy

April 29, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







The Western Hockey League announced today that Royals Head Coach James Patrick has been named the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for WHL Coach of the Year.

Patrick coached the Royals to a 40-17-4-7 record for 91 points during the 2024-25 season, as the team claimed their first B.C. Division title since 2015-16 and second in the team's history. Under Patrick, the Royals advanced to the second round of the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2019.

This is Patrick's second time receiving the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy. Patrick previously won the award after the 2021-22 season with the Winnipeg ICE where he coached the team to a 53-10-5 record and the WHL Conference Finals.

