Royals Announce 2025 Island Hockey Fest Pre-Season Games

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C., - The Victoria Royals announced today their 2025 Island Hockey Fest, which features two pre-season games against the Everett Silvertips, with the first matchup slated for Friday, September 12th at Kerry Park Recreation Centre in Mill Bay.

More event information for Island Hockey Fest will be announced later this summer.

SIGN UP FOR PRE-SEASON PRE-SALE > https://bit.ly/45xl09T

Royals Island Hockey Fest Schedule

September 12th, 2025 - 7:05pm vs Everett @ Kerry Park Recreation Centre, Mill Bay

September 13th, 2025 - 3:05pm vs Everett @ Cowichan Community Centre, Duncan

Home Opener Tickets On-Sale Now

The Royals will take on the Penticton Vees in their 2025-26 regular season Home Opener on Friday, September 19th at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. A limited quantity of tickets will be available, get your Home Opener tickets now at https://selectyourtickets.evenue.net/events/VR or by calling 250-419-6906.







